Detours Placed for the North Juniata Street Intersection Improvements Project

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced Cottle’s Asphalt Maintenance Inc., of Everett will implement two detours on the Route 1002 (North Juniata Street) Intersection project beginning Monday, June 7, in Hollidaysburg Borough, Blair County.

Beginning, Monday, June 7, the contractor will place two detours for this project. The first will be for the closure of Allegheny Street, between North Juniata Street and US 22. This 2.5-mile detour will follow US 22 (Broad Street), Route 1001 (Plank Road) and Route 1002 (North Juniata Street). This will also impact east bound North Juniata Street traffic, vehicles will be detoured onto Allegheny Street.

The second detour will be for the closure of Newry Street/Bedford Street/Wall Street This 2.2-mile detour will follow Beaver Street to Third Street to US 22 (Broad Street).

The detours will be in place until August 23, 2021.

Overall work on this project consists of intersection improvements which include North Juniata Street/Allegheny Street, US 22/Allegheny Street/Newry Street, North Juniata Street/US 22, and Newry Street/Bedford Street/Wall Street. Work includes intersection realignments, traffic signal upgrades, new sidewalk and curbing, railroad grade crossing improvements, rehabilitation of the concrete arch bridge on Allegheny Street and any needed miscellaneous construction.

All work on this $3.1 million project is expected to be completed by late-September 2021. All work is weather dependent. Delays may be possible when traveling through the work area and motorists are advised to watch for construction equipment and personnel.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the job-site, and relevant training.

Media contact: Tara M. Callahan-Henry, 814-696-7101