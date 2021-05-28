Road Work to Start Next Week on Route 6 in McKean County

Clearfield, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting regional drivers to the start of road work next week on Route 6 in McKean County.

From Tuesday, June 1 through Friday June 5, drivers will encounter daylight lane closures on Route 6 in the area of Smethport, as crews work to perform transverse joint repairs.

This work is part of a $3.4 million project, to address improvements across thirteen state routes in McKean and Potter counties. PennDOT will issue updates as work progress requires. IA Construction Company of Franklin, PA is the contractor on this project.

Roads to see work under this contract in McKean County include:

• Route 6, west of Smethport

• Route 3002 (Wetmore Road)

• Route 3003 (Westline Road)

Roads to see work under this contract in Potter County include:

• Route 44

• Route 155

• Route 607

• Route 872

• Route 3002 (Cowley Hill Road)

• Route 3006 (Ice Mine Road)

• Route 4001 (Sartwell Creek Road)

• Route 4005 (Whitney Creek Road/Fishing Creek Road)

• Route 4009 (Baker Creek Road)

• Route 4013 (Hollow Road)

Work activities include combinations of milling, scratch and resurfacing/paving, placement of pavement markings, and miscellaneous items. PennDOT expects overall work across the two counties to be complete by the end of September. Drivers are reminded to use caution in work zones, obey posted speed limits and always buckle up.

Work on this project will be done in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan. The safety plan includes protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the job site and relevant training.

Motorists are encouraged to “Know Before They Go” by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties at www.penndot.gov/District2. For regional updates on Twitter, follow www.twitter.com/511PAStateCOLL

MEDIA CONTACT: Marla Fannin (814) 360-3013, Timothy Nebgen (814) 360-3838

# # #