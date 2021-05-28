Route 2045 Pittsburgh McKeesport Boulevard Bridge Inspection Tuesday, Wednesday in Dravosburg

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing inspection activities on Pittsburgh McKeesport Boulevard (Route 2045) bridge over Union Railroad tracks in Dravosburg Borough, Allegheny County, will occur Tuesday and Wednesday, June 1-2 weather permitting.

Single-lane restrictions will occur in each direction of Pittsburgh McKeesport Boulevard from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day between Bettis Road and Fleetwood Manor Road. Restrictions will not occur in each direction simultaneously. Crews from the Larson Design Group and Michael Baker International will conduct the inspection work.

Please use caution if traveling through the area.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

