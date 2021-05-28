Preliminary Work to Start Next Week on Route 120 Near Driftwood

Clearfield, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting drivers to the start of preliminary road work next week on Route 120, in and around the borough of Driftwood in Cameron County.

Starting Tuesday, June 1 crews will be mobilizing equipment. This initial work will be completed using daylight signing and flaggers. Once preliminary work is complete, temporary traffic signals will enforce an alternating traffic pattern.

Overall work will improve the existing roadway and will include roadway reconstruction, drainage cleaning, guide rail replacement, pavement markings, and miscellaneous items.

PennDOT expects work to be complete by mid-September. HRI, Inc. of State College is the contractor on this $1.1 million project.

Drivers are reminded to use caution in work zones, obey posted speed limits and always buckle up.

Work on this project will be done in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan. The safety plan includes protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the job site and relevant training.

