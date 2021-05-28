Route 68 Third Street Paving Starts Tuesday in Vanport

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing milling and paving operations on Route 68 (Third Street) in Vanport Township, Beaver County will begin Tuesday, June 1 weather permitting.

A traffic shift will occur on Route 68 between I-376 and Buffalo Street (Route 4051) from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day through Friday, June 11. Bi-directional traffic will be maintained on Route 68. Crews from Allison Park Contractors will conduct the milling and paving work.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

