Bridge Rehab Project to Begin on River Road in Conestoga and Manor Townships, Lancaster County

​Harrisburg, PA – A detour related to a bridge rehabilitation project on River Road (Route 3017) in Conestoga and Manor townships, Lancaster County is scheduled to begin Monday, June 7.

The bridge spans the Conestoga River between Conestoga Boulevard in Conestoga Township and Warehouse Road in Manor Township.

This project consists of the rehabilitation of a 4-span structure, including repairing abutments and piers (substructure), placement of a latex deck, replacing expansion dams, replacing existing pedestrian railing, guiderail, approach work, and updates to signing and pavement markings.

The contractor will implement a detour using Conestoga Boulevard, Long Lane, Slackwater Road, Duke Street, Letort Road and River Road.

Lobar Site Development Corporation of Dillsburg, PA, is the prime contractor on this $1,109,390 project. Work is expected to be completed by September of 2021.

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson 717-418-5018