DNREC Closes Fort Delaware until June 4 for Ferry Repairs

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control has closed Fort Delaware State Park until Friday, June 4, to repair the Delafort ferry that transports visitors to the fort. The ferry is in need of repair due to an unforeseen mechanical issue. A second boat brought in as a temporary replacement to the Delafort also had mechanical issues.

Those with tickets to visit Fort Delaware during this timeframe can choose to receive a full refund or tickets for a future date.

The Delafort is operated under contract with the Delaware River and Bay Authority to provide ferry transportation to Fort Delaware and For Mott, N.J. For more information about visiting Fort Delaware, go do www.destateparks.com.

