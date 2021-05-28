Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Lane closures on US-31/M-72 at Eighth Street in Traverse City Thursday night for storm sewer repairs

Contact: James Lake, MDOT Office of Communications, 906-250-0993 Agency: Transportation

COUNTY: Grand Traverse

HIGHWAY: US-31/M-72

CLOSEST CITY: Traverse City

START DATE: 6 p.m. Thursday, June 3, 2021

ESTIMATED END DATE: 9 a.m. Friday, June 4, 2021

PROJECT: Contractors for the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will be inspecting and making repairs to the storm sewer system beneath US-31/M-72 (Munson Avenue).

For project details and a map, visit Mi Drive.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: This work will require closing three lanes of the highway at this intersection from 6 p.m. Thursday through 9 a.m. Friday. One lane will be open in each direction. Expect delays.

