Lane closures on US-31/M-72 at Eighth Street in Traverse City Thursday night for storm sewer repairs
COUNTY: Grand Traverse
HIGHWAY: US-31/M-72
START DATE: 6 p.m. Thursday, June 3, 2021
ESTIMATED END DATE: 9 a.m. Friday, June 4, 2021
PROJECT: Contractors for the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will be inspecting and making repairs to the storm sewer system beneath US-31/M-72 (Munson Avenue).
For project details and a map, visit Mi Drive.
TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: This work will require closing three lanes of the highway at this intersection from 6 p.m. Thursday through 9 a.m. Friday. One lane will be open in each direction. Expect delays.