New Partnership with Pain Care Labs and Kinney Drugs Is Taking the Sting Out of Shots

After a successful flu shot pilot, Buzzy pain relief is now available system-wide to Kinney Drugs vaccine customers seeking relief from pain and fear.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, June 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pain Care Labs is pleased to announce its partnership with Kinney Drugs, a leading pharmacy chain in New York and Vermont. To help encourage patients age 12 and up to get vaccinated, Kinney Drugs is now offering Pain Care Labs’ Buzzy® and PCL’s Comfort Immunization Training at all locations.

“We’re so pleased Kinney Drugs not only adopted Buzzy to help bring in needle fearing patients, but committed to offering a comfortable vaccine experience,” noted Amy Baxter MD, CEO of Pain Care Labs. “A previous pharmacy study found 84% of adults felt no pain with their flu shot using Buzzy, and that 44% said they would choose where they get their shot based on Buzzy. Kinney is the first drugstore chain to put that knowledge into action.”

Kinney Drugs began using Buzzy® during flu season in vaccination clinics. “We had trialed it in about 10 - 15 stores with a lot of success, so we wanted to roll it out to all our stores,” explained Shannon Miller, Kinney Drugs Director of Patient Outcomes. “We’ve used it on adults as well; there are plenty of adults who have fears of needles and it works just as well with any age. You want to disrupt the path between the shot and the brain.”

Clinically, Buzzy uses a specific frequency patented by Pain Care Labs that serves as a kind of “noise-canceling headphone”, but for the sensation of pain rather than sound. Ice can be added to create multiple non-painful signals that the brain feels first. The natural pain relief is similar to rubbing a bumped elbow or running cold water over a burn to stop the pain.

Buzzy® is a patented, FDA-cleared medical device indicated to control needle pain. In addition to being the most proven pain reliever for vaccination, Buzzy is the only intervention proven to reduce anxiety, and has clinically reduced fear over time in adolescent and adult patients. Kinney Drugs is the FIRST chain offering Buzzy for in-store injections. Buzzy is also available at PainCareLabs.com and for lab draws and injections at over 5000 hospitals and clinics worldwide.

About Pain Care Labs

Pain Care Labs is the industry leader in non-invasive pain relief solutions. Buzzy® has been used to block pain for over 37 million needle procedures. VibraCool® is an FDA-registered 510(k) cleared device to treat myofascial pain caused by trigger points, restricted motion, and muscle tension. Established in 2006 by emergency physician and pain researcher Amy Baxter M.D., the Company is dedicated to effective, reusable, and affordable solutions for pain. The Company’s award-winning solutions are based on patented Oscillice® M-Stim®, a mechanical stimulation/thermal neuromodulation platform. Pain Care Labs was named "Industry Leader for Localized Pain Relief" by Frost & Sullivan, a leading market research firm. For more information, including a list of published studies, please visit PainCareLabs.com.

Patients can learn more about Pain Care Labs products at www.paincarelabs.com. To schedule your comfort immunization with Buzzy® at Kinney Drugs, visit www.KinneyDrugs.com.

