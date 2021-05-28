Residential and Commercial Development Sites Going up for Auction
Development Sites in Chester and Lebanon County PA to be sold in July
Two great sites!”HORSHAM, PA, USA, May 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co is pleased to announce the upcoming July Auctions for two Pennsylvania development sites. Eagles Peak, a 140.5+/- acre residential site, is located on East Bethany Road in Millcreek Township, Lebanon County. A 1.57+/- acre commercial site located at the intersection of Routes 82 and 340 in Valley Township/West Brandywine Township, Chester County is also up for auction. The properties will be sold in an online only Auction concluding Thursday, July 8, 2021. Bidders may bid on their computer or through the Max Spann phone app.
The Millcreek Township development site, Eagles Peak, is 140.5+/- acres within the E-1 residential zoning, allowing for cluster development. All public utilities are available on-site and concept plans are available for one house or multiple. The ready-to-build home sites offer breathtaking views of the Lebanon Valley. The roads are cut in with access to the top. Build your dream getaway! The property is guaranteed to sell at or above the minimum bid of $750,000.
Property Previews for the Millcreek Township site are scheduled from 10:00AM to 12 noon on Thursday, June 17th and Thursday, June 24th. The online only Auction will conclude on Thursday, July 8, 2021 at 11:00AM.
The 1.57+/- acre corner commercial site is situated in both Valley Township as well as West Brandywine Township in Chester County, Pennsylvania. This high visibility site has 475+/- feet of frontage and an average of 18,000 vehicles passing by each day. The property is located at the intersection of Routes 82 and 340, just off Route 30, and minutes from Route 322. The property is guaranteed to sell at or above the minimum bid of $175,000.
Property Previews for the Valley Township/West Brandywine Township site are scheduled from 2:00PM to 4:00PM on Thursday, June 17th and Thursday, June 24th. The online only Auction will conclude on Thursday, July 8, 2021 at 1:00PM.
“Two great sites!” said Bob Dann, Auctioneer for Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co. “I know bidders will love the views from the top of Eagles Peak and the busy intersection in East Brandywine.”
To receive a Property Information Package with additional property details and online bidding instructions, register today at www.maxspann.com.
Max Spann Real Estate and Auction Company is America’s premier real estate auction and advisory company and has been an industry leader in accelerated marketing for more than 50 years. The company's Accelerated Auction Marketing Program creates urgency in the marketplace and allows sellers to control the terms and the timing of the sale of their real estate assets. Learn more at www.maxspann.com/.
