Squirrel Hill Tunnel Maintenance Work Next Week in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT is announcing lane restrictions in the Squirrel Hill Tunnel (I-376 Parkway East) in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, will occur Monday through Thursday nights, June 1-3.

Single-lane restrictions will occur in both directions of the Squirrel Hill Tunnel as needed from 9:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. PennDOT crews will conduct inlet cleaning work.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

