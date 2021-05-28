Inbound I-376 Parkway East Traffic Stoppages Tuesday Night in Pittsburgh

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing traffic stoppages on I-376 (Parkway East) in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, will occur Tuesday night, June 1 weather permitting.

Intermittent traffic stoppages of 15 minutes or less will occur from 9 p.m. Tuesday night through 5 a.m. Wednesday morning on the inbound (westbound) Parkway East at the Glenwood/Oakland (Exits 73 A-B). Crews will conduct expansion dam measurement work.

The prime contractor is Allison Park Contractors. The work is part of the Hazelwood Green project.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #