TCEQ opens comment period for air quality standard permit for concrete batch plants

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality is providing an opportunity for the public to comment on a proposed amendment to the air quality standard permit for concrete batch plants.

TCEQ originally issued the concrete batch plant standard permit in 2000, amended it in 2003, and again in 2012.

This proposed amendment will update the standard permit to add the exemption from emissions and distance limitations in 30 TAC § 116.610(a)(1) . This exemption was inadvertently removed during the 2012 amendment.

The proposed amendment to the air quality standard permit is subject to a 30-day comment period. During the comment period, any person may submit written comments on the proposed standard permit amendment. The comment period closes at midnight on June 29, 2021.

Written comments may be submitted electronically via the agency’s public comments webpage, or via mail to Gwen Ricco, MC 205, Office of Legal Services, Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, P.O. Box 13087, Austin, Texas 78711-3087. All comments should reference Non-Rule Project No. 2021-016-OTH-NR.

Additionally, the commission will hold a public meeting on this proposal via telephone conference on June 28, 2021, at 7:00 p.m. Open discussion will not be permitted during the meeting; however, TCEQ staff members will be available to discuss the proposal 30 minutes prior to the meeting.

Those interested in registering as participants may email david.munzenmaier@tceq.texas.gov or leave a voicemail at 512-239-6092 with the following information:

Subject: CBP SP Amendment Registration for 2021-016-OTH-NR Your Name Title Whom you represent (self or company/client) Mailing Address Phone Number Whether you wish to provide official testimony

Beginning at 6:30 p.m. on June 28, members of the public may listen in by calling 1-877-820-7831 (International: 1-720-279-0026) and entering access code 181446#. More information is available on the TCEQ website.

Copies of the standard permit can be obtained from the TCEQ Standard Air Permits webpage.