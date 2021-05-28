How Almost Losing Her Business Taught CEO René Murata to Focus on the Positives
You can’t find your way out of the darkness if you are in darkness. You have to focus on the positive and the light and find new ways through.”AOSTA, ITALY, ITALY, May 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CEO and mentor René Murata started her business as a way of improving safety and risk management for workers in the chemical engineering industry. While always passionate about the company she built up from scratch, it wasn’t until she almost lost Risk Integrity Safety Knowledge (or RISK, for short) that she really understood the key to its success: positivity. She came to realise that if she didn’t start to bring positive energy to a negative situation, there would be no way out of it. So, she altered her mindset for the better and brought RISK back from the brink. Now, she’s on a mission to help entrepreneurs struggling as a result of the Covid-19 crisis out of their own destructive cycles of negativity.
It was back in 2019 that she first faced the financial difficulties that almost caused the closure of her business. At first, she couldn’t see past the darkness of the situation. However, it quickly became clear that this wasn’t the answer. So, she started seeking out ways to make the situation more positive. Turning to her employees, she opened up about the trouble the business was in and explained the constructive steps she was taking to fix it. While two chose to leave, other members of staff were inspired by her positive outlook, so much so that some invested in the business and helped get it back on the road to success.
These days, René uses those experiences in her role as a business mentor, teaching her clients that it really is possible to thrive no matter the circumstances. Crucially, though, they have to put the positive energy into doing so. She explains that “you can’t find your way out of the darkness if you are in darkness. You have to focus on the positive and the light and find new ways through.” Her insights have helped countless women succeed in despite the odds, and now she wants to spread her message even further, so that more people understand the importance of staying positive in difficult circumstances.
To find out more about René Murata, visit https://www.renemurata.com/. You can also follow her on Facebook (@rene.murata), LinkedIn (@René Murata), and Instagram (@ceoessence).
