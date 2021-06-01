A.T. CROSS EXPANDS A BEST-SELLING PEN COLLECTION WITH FRESH NEW FINISHES AND A NEW FOUNTAIN PEN OPTION
NEW PENS COORDINATE WITH TODAY’S TOP TECH DEVICES AND ACCESSORIESPROVIDENCE, RI, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One of the most popular pen lines in the A.T. Cross Collection has a modern new look for every generation. The Bailey Collection also features an expanded nib assortment for fountain pen fans with the addition of an extra fine width option. “Cross has been a leader in the writing industry for 175 years, and we’re well known for our innovative approach to pen design and writing performance,” explains Victoria Vilbrandt, Global VP of Marketing & eCommerce. “We’re leaning into the lifestyles of our customers and making the user experience our top priority. Every detail has been carefully considered for this exciting new Bailey launch.”
A CUSTOMER FAVORITE, NOW BETTER THAN EVER
The well-balanced, mid-sized profile has long made Bailey a popular choice. Vilbrandt notes that Bailey Pens are especially comfortable for long writing sessions, from professional note-taking to journaling. The pen caps are designed to post securely, and fountain pen users can choose a medium, fine or new extra fine nib width for a customized writing experience.
NEW FINISHES WITH MODERN STYLE
The Cross Design Team developed the new finishes to complement the sleek tech gear we carry with us each day. Bailey Ballpoints, Rollerballs and Fountain Pens are available in Black, Gray or Red Matte Lacquer with polished black appointments – a fresh new direction for the Cross brand. Shop the complete Cross Bailey Collection at https://tinyurl.com/kraksd29
EXCLUSIVE WHITE AND ROSE GOLD FINISH, ONLY AT CROSS.COM
Bringing a top fashion trend to the world of fine writing, Cross has also launched Bailey in a Pearlescent White Lacquer with rose gold tone appointments. “This is a beautiful design,” says Vilbrandt. “Like a favorite piece of jewelry that makes a personal style statement.” The White finish is an exclusive offering, available for purchase only at cross.com. https://tinyurl.com/yjczk36e
TOP EVERYDAY PEN AND ALL-OCCASION GIFT
With its quality craftsmanship and exceptional comfort in hand, Bailey appeals to all ages and lifestyles. As one of the best-selling Cross Collections, adds Vilbrandt, “Bailey is the ideal pen for everyday writing and a wonderful introduction to Cross for students and young professionals.” For discerning gift-givers celebrating special occasions, a distinguished Bailey Pen is an impressive choice. All Bailey Pens are presented in a premium Cross Gift Box and can be engraved with a name or personal message in a variety of styles.
LIFETIME WARRANTY
Cross has earned the trust of generations by offering a Lifetime Mechanical Warranty on all fine writing instruments. Designed to be easily refillable and reusable, Cross Pens undergo strict performance tests and inspections during every stage of production.
Explore the new Bailey Collection and enjoy special savings for a limited time. THE CROSS BUY MORE SAVE MORE promotion is available now through June 30, 2021, offering up to 25% off your online purchase.
ABOUT CROSS
Now celebrating its 175th anniversary, A.T. Cross Company is a global innovator of fine writing instruments, crafting some of the most widely recognized and best-selling pens in modern history. Since 1846, the Cross name has been synonymous with uncompromised quality, forward-thinking design and expert service. Generations have celebrated important milestones, both personal and professional, with a signature Cross pen. Today, modern, on-trend designs join time-tested classics in an ever-evolving collection of pens and accessories for those who value luxury in the everyday writing experience.
A.T. Cross Company, LLC
295 Promenade Street
Providence, Rhode Island 02908 U.S.A.
press-inquiries@cross.com
www.cross.com
#CarryYourOwnPen
Victoria Vilbrandt
A.T. Cross
+1 888-366-9553
email us here