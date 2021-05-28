Veelo's Mr. Larry Christy to Present New Out-of-Autoclave Heating Solutions for Composite Processing at CAMX 2021

Mr. Larry Christy from Veelo Technologies

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mr. Larry Christy, Director of Research and Development at Veelo Technologies, will conduct an Education Session at CAMX 2021 entitled "Advanced Heating Solutions for Out-of-Autoclave, Out-of-Oven Composite Processing." The presentation will take place during the CAMX show scheduled for October 19-21, 2021, at the Kay Bailey Convention Center in Dallas, TX. Those interested in attending can sign up for CAMX Alerts or visit the show website for Education Session scheduling information.

According to Mr. Christy, "Attendees at my presentation will learn how Veelo's non-metallic heating technologies can be effectively used for out-of-oven or out-of-autoclave composites processing applications including bonding structures, heated debulk, accelerated cure of fasteners and shims, vacuum bag only composite curing, composite repair, and thermoplastic consolidation and forming. The technology and performance advantages of Veelo's heating solutions will be explored. I will also be presenting new developments and future application possibilities. There are many advantages to the advanced technology, such as helping manufacturers reduce span, scrap, and capital expenditures. I'm excited to share these new developments with attendees at CAMX 2021."

Veelo Technologies is a Cincinnati, Ohio based company that develops specialty materials and manufacturing technologies for next-generation composite systems. Veelo offers solutions that include next-gen OML protection materials and advanced OOA heating solutions for composite processing and repair.

Veelo Technologies, a General Nano company, is an innovation company that develops advanced materials and manufacturing solutions for the fast-growing aerospace and defense composites industry, as well as for medical, battery, and electric vehicle applications. With headquarters in Cincinnati, Ohio, the company's core competencies include chemistry, materials science, custom formulations, scaled manufacturing, and systems and application engineering.

Veelo Technologies' advanced material solutions include lightweight, multifunctional conductive materials that protect composite air vehicles from lightning strikes and electromagnetic effects and enhance survivability; lightweight heating solutions that enable out-of-autoclave (OoA), and out-of-oven (OoO) composite processing; and non-metallic, next-generation de-icing solutions.

The company's team of scientists and engineers work side-by-side with technologists at the Department of Defense and global aerospace and defense companies to develop next-generation advanced materials and manufacturing solutions.