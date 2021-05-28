Game and Fish Commission updates Cody Office construction budget

The Wyoming Game and Fish Commission approved a change order

Cheyenne - The Wyoming Game and Fish Commission approved a change order for construction of the new Cody Regional office. The change order is primarily due to increasing building material costs.

The Commission approved an increase of $329,675.76 for power services and materials price increases.

“Every week we wait to finalize costs, we see an increase in the materials prices,” said John Kennedy, deputy director of internal operations for Wyoming Game and Fish Department. “Approving costs now is the best use of sportsperson funds.”

The commission was informed of an additional forthcoming change order for other material costs. That estimate will be ready for approval in early June.

Construction is underway for the new office building, with anticipated completion in July 2022. The Commission has budgeted up to $10 million for the project, supported entirely with Game and Fish Commission funds from the sale of hunting and fishing licenses; no State of Wyoming general funds will be used.

