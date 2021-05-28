Ben’s Soft Pretzels Opens 4 New Locations.

ELKHART, IN, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ELKHART, IN (May 27, 2021) – Ben’s Soft Pretzels now has 132 locations open in 12 States with new locations in the Four Seasons Town Centre Mall in Greensboro, North Carolina, the Eastland Mall in Evansville, Indiana, and Typhoon Texas in Katy and Pflugerville, Texas.

“We are beyond excited about opening these 4 new locations. There is great demand for fresh-baked snacks and meals that are served safely and quickly without compromising food quality”, said Brian Krider, Co-Founder of Ben’s Soft Pretzels. The new bakeries are very diverse in location. The Greensboro and Evansville locations are in top-performing malls and the Typhoon Texas locations are some of the largest and most exciting water parks in the US. This is just the beginning of growth in 2021.

Ben’s will open several more locations this year in traditional locations like malls and other retail outlets and also some non-traditional locations. Recently Ben’s has introduced multiple mobile trailers and food truck pretzel bakeries and there are more to come. “The great thing about our system is the low cost of entry into any one of our models. Ben’s is ready to continue its mantra of World Pretzel Domination from malls to the largest stadiums. This is all part of our plan to rid the world of inferior pretzels worldwide”, expressed Scott Jones, Co-Founder of Ben’s Soft Pretzels.

About Ben’s Soft Pretzels

Ben’s Soft Pretzels is home to the World’s Greatest Soft Pretzel. One bite will forever change your perception of what a pretzel should taste like. The nearly half-pound fluffy, buttery, melt-in-your-mouth artisan pretzel goodness features imported German pretzel salt and 12 gourmet dipping sauces to choose from. Founded in 2008, Ben’s Soft Pretzels has become one of the nation’s fastest-growing soft pretzel franchises with 130+ locations in 12 states. For more information visit benspretzels.com and connect with Ben’s Pretzels on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. #worldpretzeldomination #haveapretzelday

