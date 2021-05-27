2021-05-27 10:26:18.63 St. Joseph Woman: 'Wouldn't It Be Funny If I Won $50,000?'

2021-05-27 10:26:18.63

Jude Borske of St. Joseph has been telling friends she was going to win a $50,000 top prize on the Missouri Lottery’s “Gold Mine” ticket. She was right about the prize she would win, but was wrong about the ticket it would be won on.

While in St. Peters with her husband, Borske purchased a “Crossword Multiplier” ticket at Schnucks Market, 577 Mid Rivers Mall Drive.

“I said, ‘Wouldn’t it be funny if I won $50,000 on this one instead?’” she recalled.

After she scratched the ticket, her husband asked her if she had won the $50,000 prize she’d been talking about yet.

“I went to check it because I thought it was a $50 win,” she said. “Then I said, ‘Guess what? I did!’”

“Crossword Multiplier” is a $3 ticket with more than $4 million in unclaimed prizes remaining, including two additional top prizes of $50,000.

