Several State Highways Restricted Next Week for Resurfacing in Chester, Montgomery Counties

05/28/2021

King of Prussia, PA – Several state highways in Chester and Montgomery counties will be restricted for resurfacing operations as a part of several projects to repair and resurface more than 200 miles of state highway across the five-county Philadelphia region, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work schedules and locations are:

Chester County

Tuesday, June 1, through Friday, June 4, from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM, a lane closure is scheduled on Route 113 (Pike Springs Road) at the Coldstream Road intersection in East Pikeland Township for milling and paving operations.

Montgomery County

Tuesday, June 1, through Friday, June 4, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM and 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM, a lane closure is scheduled on Trooper Road between Main Street/Ridge Pike and Germantown Pike in Lower Providence, East Norriton, West Norriton, and Worcester townships for manhole casting adjustments and paving operations;

Tuesday, June 1, through Friday, June 4, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM and 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM, a lane closure is scheduled on Egypt Road between Fairway Lane and Varnum Road in West Norriton Township for manhole casting adjustments and milling and paving operations;

Tuesday, June 1, through Friday, June 4, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM and 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM, a lane closure is scheduled on Morris Road between U.S. 202 (Dekalb Pike) and Route 363 (Valley Forge Road) in Upper Gwynedd, Worcester, and Whitpain townships for manhole casting adjustments and milling and paving operations;

Tuesday, June 1, through Friday, June 4, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM and 6:00 PM to 6:00 AM, a lane closure is scheduled on Whitehall Road between Township Line Road and Route 73 (Skippack Pike) and on Bethel Road between Route 73 (Skippack Pike) and Morris Road in Worcester Township for manhole casting adjustments and milling and paving operations; and

Tuesday, June 1, through Friday, June 4, from 6:00 PM to 6:00 AM, a lane closure is scheduled on Route 113 (Black Rock Road/South Trappe Road) between Trappe Road and Mennonite Road in Upper Providence Township for milling and paving operations.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because slowdowns will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Under these improvement projects, PennDOT is milling the existing roadway surface and repaving the state highways with new asphalt. The new pavement will seal the roadways and provide motorists with a smoother riding surface.

Work on these projects will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, special signage and relevant training.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

