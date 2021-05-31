IBS Software Appoints Ashish Nanda as Chief Financial Officer

IBS Software Appoints Ashish Nanda as CFO

Ashish will focus on maintaining our momentum of profitable growth to a world class product company, thus creating value for our customers, employees and shareholders.” — Anand Krishnan, CEO - IBS Software

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IBS Software has appointed Ashish Nanda as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective from May 31, 2021. Ashish brings more than two decades of financial leadership experience to IBS Software. He previously served as CFO of Nucleus Software, a BSE/NSE listed, banking software company, where he was a key member of the leadership team responsible for driving business transformation and value creation. Ashish has also held finance leadership positions at NIIT Ltd, a leading Skills and Talent Development Company, offering training and development solutions to Individuals, Enterprises and Institutions.

“Ashish is a highly experienced technology industry CFO and an incredibly capable global leader. His experience in handling business transformation focused on SaaS and his proven track record of prudent financial controls, building winning teams and operating with stellar corporate governance will be an invaluable asset to IBS Software. Ashish will focus on maintaining our momentum of profitable growth to a world class product company, thus creating value for our customers, employees and shareholders. He will be a strong partner to the leadership team as we continue to drive our growth, both organically and inorganically,” said Anand Krishnan, CEO of IBS Software.

“The way in which IBS Software responded to the global pandemic that affected the travel industry is truly inspiring and it shows the resilience of the company with the wide range of mission critical products it has for its customers. I am excited to join the IBS team during such an important time in the company's evolution,” said Ashish Nanda.

About IBS Software

IBS Software is a leading SaaS solutions provider to the travel industry globally, managing mission-critical operations for customers in the aviation, tour & cruise and hospitality industries. IBS Software's solutions for the aviation industry cover fleet & crew operations, aircraft maintenance, passenger services, loyalty programs, staff travel and air-cargo management. IBS Software also runs a real time B2B and B2C distribution platform providing hotel room inventory, rates and availability to a global network of hospitality companies and channels. For the tour and cruise industry, IBS provides a comprehensive, customer-centric, digital platform that covers onshore, online and on-board solutions. IBS Software is a Blackstone portfolio company and operates from 15 offices across the world.

Further information can be found at https://www.ibsplc.com/