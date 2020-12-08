Lopesan Hotels & Resorts Selects IBS Software to Boost Revenues at its First Caribbean Luxury Resort

Lopsean Hotels & Resorts implements IBS Software's iHospitality

Lopesan has implemented IBS Software’s iHospitality distribution platform to modernize the digital operations to fuel its recovery from the COVID-19 downturn

ATLANTA, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lopesan Hotel & Resorts, a leading European hotel group, has selected IBS Software to transform digital distribution to attract guests to Lopesan Costa Bávaro Resort Spa & Casino, its first Caribbean luxury resort property in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. Lopesan has implemented IBS Software’s iHospitality distribution platform, as it continues to modernize its digital operations to fuel its recovery from the COVID-19 downturn.

Through iHospitality, the Lopesan Costa Bávaro Resort Spa & Casino can manage demand and customize reach through a single interface, meaning it has the ability to offer products and services in more innovative ways to attract guests and boost revenue – such as flash sales, promotions, room upgrades and packaging.

Because iHospitality integrates with commercial reservations and revenue management systems as well as global airlines and tour operators, Lopesan can provide prospective guests with the latest and best rates at any time, helping increase bookings. The deployment went live in early November following a short implementation period of just a few weeks, and the Lopesan Costa Bávaro Resort Spa & Casino has already seen its first bookings on the platform in partnership with a major global airline.

The Lopesan Costa Bávaro Resort Spa & Casino opened in July 2019, marking the next milestone in the Lopesan’s global expansion outside of Europe. The Spain-based hospitality brand has 19 properties across Spain, Germany and Austria. Initially the iHospitality deal is to boost sales at the Costa Bávaro property, with a view to extending to the rest of the Lopesan network.

"Lopesan Costa Bávaro is pleased to announce its alliance with IBS Software as we continue our ambitious digitalization and modernization plans. Our companies will join forces to achieve direct connectivity with our valued partners, improve our speed to market and forge ahead with the internationalization of the Lopesan Hotel Group," said Jose Ignacio Alba Pérez, Corporate Commercial Director at Lopesan Hotel Group.

“Lopesan Hotel & Resorts is a globally admired brand, and it is an honor to be selected to fuel growth at its luxury Caribbean resort, the Costa Bávaro Resort Spa & Casino. Leisure travel is starting to rebound but you can only attract guests if you have the right digital tools. It’s no secret our partners realize an increase in bookings of up to 30 percent when they digitalize their distribution to be able to deliver up-to-the-minute, personalized retail offers,” said Lisa Barker, VP Global Sales for Hospitality Solutions, IBS Software.

“Hotels need solutions that provide business agility, speed to market and results. Transforming distribution is the principle way they can boost growth and we’re seeing significant uptake in demand for innovative ways to extend reach to consumers. It’s a privilege and a great responsibility to be partnering with Lopesan at such a critical moment in our industry,” Barker added.

For more insight on the role of technology in supporting the hospitality industry, IBS Software’s Hospitality Roadmap to Recovery report combines customer feedback and 20+ years of technical expertise to solve the varied problems that the COVID-19 crisis has introduced.

About Lopesan Hotels & Resorts

Lopesan Hotel Group is strongly committed to quality tourism with iconic hotels in exclusive holiday zones. Together with its establishments under The Lopesan Collection Hotels, Lopesan Hotels & Resorts, Kumara by Lopesan Hotels, Corallium by Lopesan Hotels, Abora by Lopesan Hotels and IFA by Lopesan Hotels brands, the hotel division currently has 22 hotels with 7,735 rooms available in four countries. In 1991, Lopesan Hotel Group took on the challenge of creating an exclusive and differentiated catalog that could satisfy the demanding needs of its customers, almost three decades later, LHG continues to provide them everything necessary to enjoy a unique and unforgettable experience during their vacations. The Group has 13 hotels in Spain, four in Germany, three in Austria and one in the Dominican Republic.

About IBS Software

IBS Software is a leading SaaS solutions provider to the travel industry globally, managing mission-critical operations for customers in the aviation, tour & cruise and hospitality industries. IBS Software's solutions for the aviation industry cover fleet & crew operations, aircraft maintenance, passenger services, loyalty programs, staff travel and air-cargo management. IBS Software also runs a real time B2B and B2C distribution platform providing hotel room inventory, rates and availability to a global network of hospitality companies and channels. For the tour and cruise industry, IBS provides a comprehensive, customer-centric, digital platform that covers onshore, online and on-board solutions. IBS Software is a Blackstone portfolio company and operates from 15 offices across the world.