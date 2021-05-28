New Haven Barracks/ DUI Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

PRESS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 21B501104

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brandon Slaney

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

DATE/TIME: 5/27/21 @ approximately 2345 hours

STREET: Rockydale Rd

TOWN: Bristol

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Harley Allen

AGE: 22

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bristol, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2005

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru

VEHICLE MODEL: Outback

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Moderate

INJURIES: Suspected Minor

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above date and time the Vermont State Police, responded to a single motor vehicle crash on Rockydale Rd in the Town of Bristol, Vermont. Through the Troopers investigation it was determined that the operator, identified as Harley Allen (22) lost control of the vehicle and it rolled into the woodline. Allen was transported to Porter Hospital in the Town of Middlebury, Vermont for suspected minor injuries. Allen was subsequently arrested and processed for suspicion of DUI.

Allen was later released with a citation to appear at Addison County Superior Court Criminal Division on June 14, 2021 at 1230 PM

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/14/21 1230 PM

COURT: Addison County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.