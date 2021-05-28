New Haven Barracks/ DUI Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
PRESS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 21B501104
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brandon Slaney
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: 802-388-4919
DATE/TIME: 5/27/21 @ approximately 2345 hours
STREET: Rockydale Rd
TOWN: Bristol
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Harley Allen
AGE: 22
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bristol, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2005
VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru
VEHICLE MODEL: Outback
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Moderate
INJURIES: Suspected Minor
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above date and time the Vermont State Police, responded to a single motor vehicle crash on Rockydale Rd in the Town of Bristol, Vermont. Through the Troopers investigation it was determined that the operator, identified as Harley Allen (22) lost control of the vehicle and it rolled into the woodline. Allen was transported to Porter Hospital in the Town of Middlebury, Vermont for suspected minor injuries. Allen was subsequently arrested and processed for suspicion of DUI.
Allen was later released with a citation to appear at Addison County Superior Court Criminal Division on June 14, 2021 at 1230 PM
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 06/14/21 1230 PM
COURT: Addison County Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.