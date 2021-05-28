TAKE ME BACK – RANDOM PARTS / ADDICTIVELY NOSTALGIC
Meet Random Parts:
LA-based Jonathon Brannon is the founder and songwriter for Random Parts. A pop-rock band that showcases Brannon’s exceptional songwriting abilities and talented guest vocalists.
Brannon has been releasing music since 2007 under the artist name, Brannon, with his longtime collaborator, David Cagle on vocals.
Random Parts is Brannon’s new project that is focusing on developing further into the pop-rock genre.
Brannon first discovered his talent for songwriting in his 20’s, when he needed an expressive outlet to help him deal with some difficult times. Unable to sleep, he began to write lyrics and wrote his first three songs in one night.
Brannon draws his inspiration from everyday life all around us. He told us: “I believe we all go through similar struggles, joys, heartbreaks, pitfalls and triumphs. I believe music has a great way of connecting with us and letting us know we’re not alone.”
His newest release “Take Me Back” sprung to fruition from a 9th-grade class picture that appeared on his Facebook memories. The inspiration came to him immediately and he wrote the lyrics in an hour and a half.
Take Me Back:
https://open.spotify.com/track/0yHprxqKxRFkT9owEyBW4Y?si=632b53f7a121471c
“Take Me Back” is the second single released by Random Parts featuring vocalist Bobby John. This is an emotive, upbeat, rock-pop song with dashes of country-rock, epic guitar riffs, inspiring drumming and an anthemic chorus.
John’s raspy, rock star vocals are enough to make any woman swoon and we just can’t resist joining in when he sings: “take me back, when life was more simple, with a couple of pimples, and dreams didn’t get off track. Oh take me back”.
This is a nostalgic song, reminiscing on our youth, friends, first loves, freedom and the excitement of having the whole world in front of you.
What great memories to return to! The song fills us with joyful and hopeful energy, returning to the days when we felt anything was possible. If you enjoy music from artists such as Nickleback and Daughtry then Random Parts will fit perfectly on your pop-rock playlist.
What’s Next:
Brannon has several exciting new songs gearing up for release, from both his projects as Brannon and Random Parts. We are excited to hear what this talented songwriter will treat us with next.
In the meantime, Brannon has a message for all his listeners and budding songwriters: “Thank you for listening and supporting the music. It truly means a lot and I don’t take it for granted. Also, if you’re just starting writing songs, keep writing. Even if you think those songs are bad, keep writing. Keep getting better and don’t be afraid to share your gift of connection.”
