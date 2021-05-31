Computer Peripheral Equipment Market Is Driven By Rapidly Increasing Data Volume Over Personal And Business Devices

Computer Peripheral Equipment Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Data volume generated from personal devices and various business operations in many industries is rapidly increasing; this is expected to drive the demand for storage devices during the forecast period. For instance, the total data generated worldwide is projected to reach 163 zettabytes (ZB) by 2025. In order to manage this rising data volume, the demand for storage devices from both corporate and individual customers is expected to drive the computer peripheral equipment market in the forecast period.

The computer peripheral equipment market consists of sales of computer peripheral equipment by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide computer peripheral equipment such as mouse, keyboard, monitor, printer and scanner that connect to a computer system to add functionality.

The global computer peripheral equipment market is segmented by type into mouse, keyboard, monitor, printer, scanner, by connectivity into wired, wireless, and by end-use into residential, commercial.

The global computer peripheral equipment market is expected to grow from $459.03 billion in 2020 to $499.53 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The computer peripheral market size is expected to reach $583.03 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 4%.

North America is the largest region in the global computer peripheral equipment market, accounting for 56% of the market in 2020. Asia Pacific is the second largest region accounting for 23% of the global market. Africa is the smallest region in the global computer peripheral equipment market.

The major players covered in the global computer peripheral devices market are HP, IBM, Apple, Logitech, Epson.

