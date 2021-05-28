Fourier Intelligence awarded triple top awards at the 84th China International Medical Equipment Spring Expo
Fourier Intelligence, a global rehabilitation technology leader, has been awarded the prestigious "Top Leading Rehabilitation Technology Enterprise Award" at the 84th China International Medical Equipment (CMEF) Spring Expo. Beating some of the best entries, Fourier Intelligence's newly revamped ArmMotus™ M2 Pro snatched two coveted awards: the "Most Innovative Rehabilitation Robotic Award" and the "Outstanding Industrial Design Award" at the annual top medical equipment event.
“We are not just a medical device manufacturing company,” Mr. Alex GU, Founder, Group CEO of Fourier Intelligence, says. “Our core competency is our ability to integrate sensors, haptic technology, motion control, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and 5G optimally into the RehabHub™ concept, which revolutionalised how technologies are being used in the clinical settings. As one of the world-leading companies in rehabilitation robotics, Fourier Intelligence has successfully installed thousands of devices in over 54 countries, benefiting millions of patients.”
Recognising Fourier Intelligence’s trailblazing and revolutionary global RehabHub™ concept, CMEF awarded Fourier Intelligence with the prestigious “Top Leading Rehabilitation Technology Enterprise Award.”
“The RehabHub™ is an integrated and comprehensive rehabilitation platform, utilising 5G, AI, and haptic technology, that makes rehabilitation services affordable and quantifiable,” Mr. Zen KOH, Co-Founder, Group Deputy CEO of Fourier Intelligence, says. “These awards are strong votes of confidence and recognition of our efforts in developing medical technologies to improves patients’ clinical recovery. We will continue to innovate and chart the course.”
The award-winning ArmMotus™ M2 Pro is an upper extremity rehabilitation robot equipped with advanced haptic force feedback powered by high-performance motors. It can deliver a highly immersive and interactive gamified functional training environment that motivates the users to perform self-initiated functional movements in high repetitions.
The highly innovative system provides an assist-as-needed feature that seamlessly supports the user through challenging task-oriented training. The integrated AI system generates a patient-specific training program for clinicians to enhance users’ progressive clinical recovery further. With machine learning techniques, gamification and remote monitoring capabilities, ArmMotus™ M2 Pro will enable health professionals to provide a personalised cognitive rehabilitation therapy.
About Fourier Intelligence
Fourier Intelligence is a technology-driven company, infusing creativity into the development of exoskeleton and rehabilitation robotics since 2015. Together with researchers, therapists, and patients, Fourier aims to excel in developing and redefining rehabilitation robotics solutions with inter-connectable intelligent robotics technology by elevating user experience with an intuitive, easy-to-use system to enhance the lives of both patients and therapists.
More information is available at: https://www.fftai.com/
About RehabHub™
The RehabHub™ concept is a revolutionary approach that disrupts the medical rehabilitation field. It addresses the challenges of severe limitations of ‘manpower’, ‘financial resource’, and ‘space’ plaguing the rehab industry and profession. Fourier Intelligence developed this concept to incorporate affordable, highly efficient, and space-saving medical robotics to ensure patients will no longer be denied optimum treatments due to a lack of resources.
More information is available at: https://www.fftai.com/rehabhub/
About CMEF:
The China International Medical Equipment Fair (CMEF) is a leading medical equipment exhibition that brings together international medical equipment brands to connect with medical equipment distributors, resellers, manufacturers, doctors, regulators and government agencies.
More information is available at: https://www.cmef.com.cn/en/
