The Basics with John Krasinski

Exclusive interview with John Krasinski, Actor.LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, May 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- John Krasinski is just as warm, genuine and funny as you would hope him to be. But beneath that lies an intelligent, insightful and creative mind always at work.
As everyone’s favorite TV sweetheart on The Office-turned-Tom Clancy-action-star, the Newton, Mass-born, Brown grad, father of two swept the box office off its feet with his brilliant, silent thriller A Quiet Place. The film—which he wrote, directed, and starred in alongside his wife, English actress Emily Blunt, as a sort of odd love letter to his own children, showed audiences just how much he had to offer as a storyteller.
Excerpts from LEOedit.com's story with John Krasinski:
Dish you make when showing off for guests?
"Well, it’s funny because I don’t cook at all, and then Emily said, mandatory, when we had our first child—she said, “Five. Five dishes. Five dishes that I can just call on you, and you can just go in there and make it. Choose Five.” I had no idea what to do. She said, “Go find your favorite chef and just start learning from them.” So, I learned Ina [Garten’s]’s dishes and now my go-to’s are Coq Au Vin and Beef Bourguignon. Thanks to her."
Movies you have seen the most times and why?
"Without a doubt, Jaws. I’ve seen Jaws probably 100 times. When Emily and I started dating, within the first three weeks of dating we had seen Jaws eight or nine times, which is crazy. By the way, the reason Emily told me to direct A Quiet Place was because she told me, “You always said you wanted to do your version of Jaws, so go do this movie.” In Quiet Place 2, the pizzeria that I walk by and the Little League Baseball team is sponsored by Brody’s Pizzeria after Chief Brody in Jaws. So that’s a little Easter egg."
