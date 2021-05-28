Hip Hop Star Jay Konsciouz Is All Set To Release His New Album And To Entertain His Fans With The Best Music In Town
Jay Konsciouz and his Team is very excited to announce their upcoming concert on September 25th, which will be their first public event calledBALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jay Konsciouz has a unique ability to adapt to new styles, which makes his Hip-Hop Music more reliable to his listeners and future ones alike. Born and Raised in Baltimore City, he has gained knowledge within the music and business space with over 7 years in combined experiences. Jay learned how to play two instruments at an early age, which was the Alto Saxophone and Clarinet. His love for music started from Duke Ellington by watching him from YouTube videos and his mother playing his exceptionally soothing and energetic sound which compelled and inspired Jay to transfer from the Clarinet to the Sax.
Jay is always busy creating and developing passionate projects such as, latest project called “Never Satisfied EP” he released this Valentine’s day which comprised of 4 tracks with great featured artist located from his own city.
Do you like intense Videos? Check this one out called “Make it/Crazy Love” which seems to start a “Movie in the Making” so check that out for sure!
Jay Konsciouz is always ready to drop new music for his listeners. This Summer he has an upcoming album which is building up a lot of anticipation called “Alter Ego Part 1” but it can live up to the hype, from the great success of “Never Satisfied EP”. He is also Gifting away the album for FREE!!! to receive it on Memorial Weekend instead of the original release date which is June 18, 2021.
You can also purchase the album for a small donation of $4.98 to help grow his platform, which would allow him to reach more like-minded individuals. This Fall Jay Konsciouz and his management team All Eyes Entertainment is hosting there first ever Indie Concert in Baltimore City, Maryland called “All Double E End of Summer Concert” with Jay Konsciouz as the headliner. This will also include other renowned artist from the Rap and RnB Communities. This will be an experience you do not want to miss!
Are you Entertained? If so, please feel free to reach out to Jay Konsciouz directly on his Instagram page @Jaykonsciouz or his website www.AlldoubleE.com/follow to stay update with New Music, Events, fashion, Videos, film and More!!
All Eyes Entertainment, owned by Baltimore-native Jay Konsciouz, is a platform for aspiring artists to get help being seen. Jay’s long history of writing, recording and mixing his music, gives him an edge to help others who may not have access. If you enjoy his music, check out what he can do for you at alldouble.com
