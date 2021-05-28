Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 537 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 219,066 in the last 365 days.

Rutland Barracks / MV Theft *Updated with photos*

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 21B402032 and 21B402033

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Charles Gardner                               

STATION: Rutland                     

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: May 27, 2021, at approximately 0759 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Quarterline Road, Clarendon, VT and High Road, Poultney, VT

VIOLATION: Operation Without Consent of Owner

 

ACCUSED: Unknown

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On May 27, 2021, at approximately 0759 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks were notified of a motor vehicle complaint on Quarterline Road involving a vehicle stuck on a logging trail in the woods. Soon after that same vehicle was reported stolen from High Road sometime between 10:00PM the previous night and 8:00 AM this morning. The vehicle was damaged during the theft and was recovered from Quarterline Road.

Anyone with information pertaining to this vehicle theft or saw this vehicle driving between the above listed hours is asked to contact Trooper Charles Gardner of the Vermont State Police at 802-773-9101.

The Vermont State Police would always like to remind people to lock their vehicles and to not leave their keys or valuables inside their vehicle.

 

You just read:

Rutland Barracks / MV Theft *Updated with photos*

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.