Former Attorney Indicted, Accused of Stealing from Client

CAMPBELL COUNTY An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the indictment of a former attorney accused of stealing thousands from a client.

In January, at the request of 8th District Attorney General Jared Effler, TBI agents began investigating allegations of theft against Kevin C. Angel. During the course of the investigation, agents determined that between November 2016 and November 2017, Angel (DOB 11/28/71) stole several thousand dollars from a client in Campbell County who he was representing in an estate matter. At the time of the incident, Angel was a licensed attorney.

Today, the Campbell County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Angel with two counts of Theft over $10,000. He was arrested and booked into the Campbell County Jail on a $20,000 bond.

