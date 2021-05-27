Drug Investigation Results in Five Arrests, Seizure of Drugs

DAVIDSON COUNTY – As the result of an ongoing drug investigation, special agents with the Drug Investigation Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and other law enforcement partner agencies arrested five people Wednesday on various drug-related charges.

On May 26th, TBI agents and troopers and officers with the Tennessee Highway Patrol and Metropolitan Nashville Police Department executed search warrants at multiple addresses in Nashville. As a result of the search warrants, agents discovered approximately 110 pounds of methamphetamine, along with cocaine, heroin, and marijuana. Agents also seized five firearms and thousands of dollars in cash.

The individuals arrested and booked into the Davidson County Jail include (pictured below, top to bottom):

Jose Raul Hernandez (DOB 11/10/1997), Pflugerville, TX: Possession of Heroin for Resale over 150 grams, Possession of Cocaine for Resale over 300 grams, and Possession of Methamphetamine for Resale over 300 grams. Bond: $150,000.

Ismael Hernandez-Perez (DOB 06/13/1997), Austin, TX: Possession of Heroin for Resale over 150 grams, Possession of Cocaine for Resale over 300 grams, and Possession of Methamphetamine for Resale over 300 grams. Bond: $150,000.

Nahum Rodriguez-Jaimes (DOB 05/24/1976), Austin, TX: Possession of Heroin for Resale over 150 grams, Possession of Cocaine for Resale over 300 grams, and Possession of Methamphetamine for Resale over 300 grams. Bond: $150,000.

Joel Devon Otey (DOB 10/30/1980), Nashville. Three counts Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, Theft of Property, Possession of Firearm During Dangerous Felony, Possession of Cocaine for Resale over 300 grams, Possession of Marijuana for Resale, over 10 pounds. Bond: $145,000.

Shelby Charmico Ivey (DOB 07/22/1993), Nashville. Possession of Cocaine for Resale over 300 grams, Possession of Marijuana for Resale over 10 pounds, Possession of Firearm During Dangerous Felony, Theft of Property. Bond: $85,000.