Lancaster County Veterans Treatment Graduates 3 Participants

The Lancaster County Veterans Treatment Court in Lincoln honored graduates Nathan Baird, Kurt Lilleston, and Jason Lybarger on May 25, 2021, while family, friends, local community members, local veterans, and other participants observed via Zoom and in person. The ceremony marks the completion of an intensive program of comprehensive mental health treatment, intensive community supervision, and full accountability for the graduates. Veterans Treatment Court Judge Robert Otte presided over the ceremony. Lancaster County Veterans Treatment Court was established in 2017, and a total of 13 veterans have graduated.

Pictured (from far left) is Graduate Jason Lybarger, VA Counselor Luke Meier, County Commissioner Roma Amundson, Graduate Kurt Lilleston, Judge John Colborn, Judge Robert Otte, Major General Daryl Bohac, Graduate Nathan Baird, and his son Bowie.

Veteran Treatment Courts are an alternate route through the criminal justice system for nonviolent drug-related offenders, utilizing a specialized team process that functions within the existing court structure. The courts are designed to reduce recidivism and substance use among individuals with substance use disorders. The court aims to protect public safety and increase the participant's likelihood of successful rehabilitation by utilizing validated risk and need assessments, early and individualized behavioral health treatment, frequent and random chemical testing, incentives, sanctions, and other rehabilitative and ancillary services.

For additional information, please contact:

Dean Rohwer, Lancaster County Veteran’s Treatment Court Coordinator, Cell: (531) 220-6031 Email: dean.rohwer@nebraska.gov