I-76 West Collector/Distributor Ramp to U.S. 202/U.S. 422 to be Reduced to Single Lane for Several Months for Sinkhole Repair in Montgomery County

King of Prussia, PA – The westbound Interstate 76 collector/distributor ramp to U.S. 202 and U.S. 422 in Upper Merion Township, Montgomery County, will be reduced to a single beginning at 9:00 PM Tuesday, June 1, for barrier installation and line striping operations under a sinkhole repair project, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

Crews will set temporary barrier and perform line striping operations on Tuesday, June 2, from 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning in order to close the left lane on the collector/distributor ramp 24/7 for approximately two months for sinkhole repair. Once completed, PennDOT’s contractor will reopen the left lane and begin work on the right lane which will close 24/7 for an additional two months. The entire project is expected to be completed by early October.

During the long-term lane closure on the westbound I-76 collector/distributor ramp, access to all interchanges will remain open to traffic, however, drivers are advised to use alternate routes or allow extra time when traveling through the work area because significant backups and delays will occur.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, special signage and relevant training.

