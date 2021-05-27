U.S. 322 Daytime Weekday Lane Closures Through June for Soil Borings in Upper Chichester Township

King of Prussia, PA — Alternating eastbound or westbound lane closures will be in place weekdays from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM on U.S. 322 (Conchester Highway) between Colonial Drive in Bethel Township, and Interstate 95 in Upper Chichester Township in Delaware County, for approximately one month beginning on Wednesday, June 2, for soil boring activities, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

Flaggers will direct an alternating single lane of traffic through the work areas when boring operations are underway in the two-lane section of U.S. 322 (Conchester Highway). For boring operations in the four-lane, limited access section, the eastbound or westbound highway will be reduced from two-lanes-to-one.

Motorists are also reminded that U.S. 322 (Conchester Highway) will be reduced to a single lane with flaggers Mondays through Fridays from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM through mid-June (excluding Memorial Day) for ramp construction at the Foulk Road Interchange in Bethel Township.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time for travel through these work areas. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, special signage and relevant training.

The soil borings are part of the design engineering activities underway for the upcoming Section 102 and Section 103 projects to widen and improve the Delaware County roadway. The projects, along with replacement of the bridge over CSX railroad in Upper Chichester Township (Section CSX) scheduled to be under construction in late 2021, are among four separate contracts that make up PennDOT’s U.S. 322 (Conchester Highway) Improvement Project.

The deteriorated ramp is being reconstructed in advance of Section 102 improvements to the U.S. 322 (Conchester Highway) corridor scheduled to be under construction in 2024.

PennDOT completed Section 101 improvements between U.S. 1 and Clayton Park Drive in late 2020.

