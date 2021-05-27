Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Update for Detour and Intersection Work in Patton Township

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is providing an update to area drivers on a detour and safety improvement project in Patton Township. Since work re-started in April, crews have been working to realign the geometry of the Fox Hill Road and Bernel Road intersection.

PennDOT is now advising that the Bernel Road (State Route 3003) closure and official detour will remain in place through June 11. The detour uses Fox Hill Road (Route 3005), South Fillmore Road, and Buffalo Run Road (Route 550).

Additionally, 24-hour-a-day shift work will begin Sunday, June 6 at 6:00 P.M. During this, 24-hour flagging will be in place for Fox Hill Road until the new intersection elevation is established and paved.  This work is expected to be complete by June 11. The detour will be lifted once that work is complete. Afterwards, final paving is scheduled for June 14 through 16 with flagging operations controlling an alternate traffic pattern.

The project started in late summer of 2020 and shut down over the winter. It re-started in April. When work is complete, the stop condition will change from Fox Hill Road to Bernel Road. Work also includes the addition of turn lanes on Bernel Road and Fox Hill Road.  HRI, Inc. of State College is the contractor on this project. All work is weather and schedule dependent.

PennDOT reminds drivers to use caution in and around all work zones, follow official detour signs, obey posted speed limits and always buckle up.

Motorists are encouraged to “Know Before They Go” by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.   Subscribe to PennDOT news in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties at www.penndot.gov/District2. For regional updates on Twitter, follow www.twitter.com/511PAStateCOLL    MEDIA CONTACT:  Marla Fannin (814) 360-3013, Timothy Nebgen (814) 360-3838

# # #

