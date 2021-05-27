Pallavi Chhelavda Helps Homeowners In Buying And Constructing Homes
Ek Raah Aur Sahi Disha, Jo Zindagi Badal De”ORLANDO, FLORIDA, USA, May 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Building a home that brings you mental peace is vital. It’s a gateway to a healthy and happy life. Many homeowners invest in expensive property but pay little attention to the inner workings of their home, which is essential to bring about a well-rounded home environment.
To help homeowners make all the right decisions, Pallavi Chhelavda is guiding buyers in choosing their future homes. From purchasing a home to hiring a production builder, Pallavi Chhelavda uses her 32 years of expertise to bring the best and most qualified individuals to work on her client’s housing projects.
Project Consulting For New Homes
With the help of Vastu Shastra, you can choose a home that best fits your requirements and also work on building the interior to align with your needs to bring you inner peace. Instead of going to multiple individuals to get the services you require, get in touch with Pallavi Chhelavda. She brings you the ease of providing all home construction services under one roof.
In order to continue with the project and assign the ideal home services for you, the consultation service requires the following:
1. Names of family members
2. Date of birth of family members
3. Current home address
4. Link of the new property’s listing
With this information, Pallavi Chhelavda can use her vast expertise to assess and assign the perfect home services for you and your family.
Vastu Shastra For Your Home
Vastu Shastra is an ancient science that takes into account multiple aspects of your life and aligns them with your living space. It’s often referred to as the “science of architecture” and relies heavily on the principles of design, layout, measurement, spatial geometry, and more to constitute the ideal home environment.
Unlike regular interior decorators that see a living space as an empty page to fill, Vastu Shastra sees your living space as a living soul that needs the balance of elements to prosper. Through this balance, your home (and, by extension, your family) can achieve a harmonious and peaceful existence.
While primarily used for interior décor, Pallavi Chhelavda is using her insight to help homeowners with custom home projects that best suit their needs. If you’re looking to avail these services, you can contact Pallavi Chhelavda on 407-529-5714 or tune into her Vastu Live Shows to better acquaint yourself with the ancient practice.
