Live In-Person and Virtual Lubrication Training Classes Just Announced by TestOil

TestOil just posted a new schedule that includes nearly 20 in-person and virtual oil analysis training classes. All classes are open for registration now.

CLEVELAND, OHIO, U.S. , May 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TestOil, the industry leader in lubricant analysis, just announced a new schedule that includes nearly 20 in-person and virtual oil analysis training classes. All of these classes are open for registration now. In addition to a 2-day MLT Level II certification course, these new classes include the following single day offerings:

• Data Interpretation Workshop

• Sampling Best Practices

• Program Management

• Lubrication Fundamentals

The popular single day classes will take place in Greater Cleveland and will include a tour of TestOil’s lab. Some classes are designed for certification prep, although certification is not the goal for many attendees. For those that are interested in certification, TestOil can coordinate tests for certifications that include:

• Certified Lubrication Specialist (CLS)

• Certified Oil Monitoring Analyst I (OMA I)

• Machinery Lubrication Technician Level I (MLT I)

• Machinery Lubrication Technician Level II (MLT II)

• Machine Lubrication Analyst Level I & II (MLA I & II)

TestOil PRO Coordinator Courtney Irvin said, “The instructors for our classes represent the top talent on the TestOil team, each an expert in their area with enthusiasm for the topic and many years of experience working in the field and in the lab.”

The schedule of classes is located at: https://testoil.com/training-courses/. Because classes will continually be added, Irvin encourages anyone interested in lubrication training to check the site regularly for updates. In addition to in-person training at TestOil and at the customer’s site, TestOil is also planning to add additional class locations across the U.S.

“These classes do fill up fast,” Irvin advised. “It’s a good idea to register while there is still availability.”

With more than 30 years of experience in the oil analysis industry, TestOil focuses exclusively on assisting industrial facilities with reducing maintenance costs and avoiding unexpected downtime through oil analysis program implementation. As industry experts in diagnosing oil-related issues in equipment such as turbines, hydraulics, gearboxes, pumps, compressors and diesel generators, TestOil provides customers with a guarantee of same-day turnaround on all routine testing. With in-house, certified training professionals, TestOil offers lubrication and oil analysis training, private onsite training, certification training and exams, and educational webinars. For more information on partnering with TestOil on oil analysis programs or training opportunities visit https://testoil.com. Contact: 216-251-2510; Training@testoil.com