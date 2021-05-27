» News » 2021 » Missouri State Parks celebrates the completion of ...

Missouri State Parks celebrates the completion of the Katy Trail State Park connector in Sedalia

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, MAY 27, 2021 – Today, the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, Missouri State Parks and the City of Sedalia celebrated the completion of the Katy Trail connector that closes the gap of approximately three miles of Katy Trail State Park through Sedalia.

The $2.1 million infrastructure project connects the Katy Trail from Griessen Road to the Katy Trail Depot. The connector replaces the 3.25-mile street route taken by Katy Trail users since 2001 when the trail opened in Sedalia.

“This connection project is a true representation of what can be accomplished through partnerships,” said Missouri Department of Natural Resources Director Carol Comer. “The City of Sedalia, Katy Trail Sedalia Inc. and the Missouri Department of Natural Resources have worked together on the project design, financing and construction.”

The project has two sections. The Missouri Department of Natural Resources constructed the first 1.5-mile section from Griessen Road to Boonville Road on department-owned land. The second section of the project is approximately 1.5 miles of newly constructed trail that connects Boonville Road to the Katy Trail depot in Sedalia.

The second portion of the project includes approximately one-half mile of crushed limestone trail and approximately 1 mile of hard-surface trail constructed on city-owned land in the city's existing right-of-way and along easements that have been acquired by Katy Trail Sedalia Inc. The City of Sedalia received a $1 million Recreational Trails Program grant from the Department of Natural Resources for this portion of the project.

The Katy Trail continues to provide a place for Missourians and out-of-state visitors to get outside and enjoy Missouri’s natural and cultural resources. Katy Trail State Park historically welcomes approximately 400,000 visitors annually and has an annual economic impact of $18 million. In 2020, the trail saw historic attendance with 569,412 visitors to the park.

For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

