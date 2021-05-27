Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission Awards $2.84 Million in Recreational Trail Grants to Texas Communities

Media Contact: TPWD News Business Hours , 512-389-8030

AUSTIN— The Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission approved $2.84 million dollars in grants to fund 18 motorized and non-motorized recreational trail-related projects across the state.

The National Recreational Trails Fund (NRTF) funds recreational trail construction, renovation and acquisition. The grants are funded from a portion of the federal gas tax generated by gasoline purchases for off-road motorcycles and four-wheelers. Thirty percent of the total NRTF grants must be earmarked for motorized recreational trails, while another 30 percent must be spent on non-motorized trail projects. The remaining 40 percent is discretionary.

Several projects funded in previous years were completed under budget and four were cancelled, creating an additional $700,000 available for re-allocation this year. The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department has been utilizing the re-allocated funds for trail improvement projects in state parks. The result is a total of $4.3 million dollars in federal funding available to fund eligible trail construction projects.

Projects awarded funding are listed in alphabetical order by county below:

In Brazoria County, the Gulf Coast Bird Observatory is the recipient of a $12,800 grant for the Gulf Coast Bird Observatory Trailhead Parking Expansion and Signage Project. The project includes expansion of trailhead parking lot using crushed limestone and installation of interpretive signage and kiosk.

Calhoun County is the recipient of a $49,000 grant for the Boggy Bayou Nature Park Walking Trail. The project includes trailhead gates, observation platforms, picnic tables, restroom, signs, bollards and a parking lot.

In Collin County, the city of Farmersville is the recipient of a $200,000 grant for the City of Farmersville North East Texas Trail – Section 0.00. The project includes construction of approximately 1.9 miles of crushed rock multi-use accessible rail corridor trail.

In Collin County, the Farmersville Chamber of Commerce is the recipient of a $200,000 grant for the Farmersville Chamber of Commerce North East Texas Trail – Section 100. The project includes construction of approximately 2.3 miles of crushed rock multi-use accessible rail corridor trail.

In Collin County, the Farmersville Community Development Corporation is the recipient of a $200,000 grant for its Farmersville 48 North East Texas Trail – Section 220. The project includes construction of approximately 1.9 miles of crushed rock multi-use accessible rail corridor trail.

In Crockett County, the Texas Motorized Trails Coalition (TMTC) is the recipient of a $274,4000 grant for TMTC Escondido Draw Recreation Area 2021 projects. The project funding includes renovation of approximately 20 miles of OHV trail and signage, benches, picnic tables, fencing, and environmental surveys.

In Guadalupe County, the Guadalupe-Blanco River Authority is the recipient of a $101,900 grant for renovation and extension of Coleto Creek Park Nature Trail. The project includes construction of .4 of a mile and construction of .6 of a mile of accessible multi-use nature trail, including stabilized decomposed granite surfacing, wildlife observation blinds, benches, waste receptacles, pet waste stations and signage.

In Hays County, Texas State University is the recipient of a $200,000 grant for its Lakeside Trail Restoration Project-Spring Lake. The project includes the renovation of approximately .2 miles of accessible trail with boardwalk and permeable pavers.

In Hunt County, the county is the recipient of a $200,000 grant for its Hunt County North East Texas Trail – Section 320. The project consists of construction of approximately 1.9 miles of crushed rock surface rail trail.

In Lubbock County, the city of Lubbock is the recipient of a $76,900 grant for its Dunbar Lake Bike Trail: Trailhead and Signage Project. The project includes construction of a trailhead kiosk, trail markers, water station, and bike racks along the existing trail.

In Medina County, Texas Trails Education and Motorized Management (TXTEAMM) is the recipient of a $107,800 grant. Project funding includes programming that provides statewide ATV/OHV safety education training for youth and adults.

In Montgomery County, Sam Houston Trails Coalition, Inc., is the recipient of a $200,000 grant for Sam Houston Trails Coalition – Richards-Raven Trail Phase IV. The project includes construction of approximately 16 miles of natural surface equestrian trail with bridges, culverts, water control structures and signage.

In Palo Pinto County, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) is the recipient of a $200,000 grant for the Palo Pinto Mountains State Park Trails Phase 2. The project includes construction of approximately six miles of natural surface multi-use trail for activities such as hiking, equestrian and mountain biking.

In Potter County, Amarillo is the recipient of a $180,400 grant for the City of Amarillo 9th Street Trails. The project includes construction of a parking lot, trailhead and signage.

In Rusk County, the city of Overton is the recipient of a $200,000 grant for its Overton-City Lakes Trail. The project includes construction of approximately .75 miles of asphalt and decomposed granite multi-use trail with benches and waste receptacles.

In Travis County, the Texas Bicycle Coalition, dba Bike Texas, is the recipient of a $40,100 grant for Texas Trails and Active Transportation Conference (TTAT). The project funding includes support of TTAT, which brings together planners, engineers, trail builders, and policymakers to learn about best practices in creation and maintenance of trails in Texas.

In Travis County, the county is the recipient of a $200,000 grant for its Reimers Ranch Mountain Bike Flow Trails. The project includes construction of approximately 1.7 miles of natural surface mountain bike flow trail with picnic tables, signage, and waste receptacles.

In Young County, the city of Graham is the recipient of a $200,000 grant for its Firemen’s Park Trail. The project includes construction of approximately 1.4 miles of all-weather or pervious pavement rubber trail, renovation of approximately 225 linear feet of existing concrete trail, and construction of multi-use trails with signage.