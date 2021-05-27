Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission Awards More Than $21.6 Million in Local Park Grants to Texas Communities

Media Contact: TPWD News Business Hours , 512-389-8030

News Image Share on Facebook Share Release URL

AUSTIN— The Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission approved more than $21.6 million in competitive local park grants to help fund projects that will create and enhance outdoor recreational opportunities like nature trails, native gardens, playgrounds, splash pads, dog parks and sports fields at 38 community parks state-wide.

The grants, allocated to local government entities, appropriate state and federal funding dedicated for the acquisition and/or development of public recreation areas and facilities in Texas on a 50/50 reimbursement match basis. Once funded, all grant-assisted sites must be dedicated as parkland in perpetuity, properly maintained and open to the public.

The commission, which administers the local park grants program for the state of Texas, awarded projects in various categories based on community population size and scope.

Urban Outdoor Recreation Grants are reserved for local units of government having populations exceeding 500,000, with projects in five communities receiving grants. The Non-Urban Outdoor Recreation Grants are dedicated to funding park projects in municipalities under 500,000 and the commission-approved awards to projects in 21 communities. The Small Community Recreation Grants are for park projects in towns of less than 20,000 and were awarded to 12 communities.

For more information about the local park grants program, visit the TPWD local park grants page.

The grant funds awarded are listed below by region:

Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex

The city of Garland is the recipient of a $750,000 non-urban outdoor grant for its Watson Park. Proposed developments include a soccer field, futsal court, resurfaced basketball court, playground, splashpad, refurbished pavilion, trails, enhanced landscaping, native conservation area, restroom and parking lots.

The city of Haltom City is the recipient of a $750,000 non-urban outdoor grant for its North Park. Proposed developments include a pond, amphitheater, fishing pier, kayak launch, pavilion, trails, signage, trails with bridge crossing, parking, and a restroom.

The Town of Little Elm is the recipient of a $750,000 non-urban outdoor grant for its Cotton Park Phase I. Proposed development and renovations include trails, shade pavilions, picnic amenities, playground with accessible components, interpretive signage and permanent signage.

The city of Flower Mound is the recipient of a $750,000 non-urban outdoor grant for its Peters Colony Memorial Park. Proposed developments include trails, pavilion, celebration lawn, nature play area, native landscaping and trees, lighting, water wall, picnic areas, benches, bike racks, interpretive signage, and permanent signage.

North Texas

The city of Graham is the recipient of a $450,950 non-urban outdoor grant for its Graham Park. Proposed improvements include development and renovation of Fireman’s Park and a new property acquired from the Brazos River Authority including playground equipment, disc golf, restrooms, pavilion, dog park, entry archway, lighting, signage, engineering and design and surveying.

The city of Terrell is the recipient of a $750,000 non-urban outdoor grant for its Crossroads Park. Proposed development and renovations include site preparation, concrete multi-use trail and paths, concrete plaza, shade pavilion structures, nature play features, interpretive signage, site furnishings, natural water feature, native landscaping and LED lighting.

The city of Grandview is the recipient of a $114,252 small community grant for its City Park. Proposed development and renovations include the exercise stations, playground safety surface, bicycle rack, benches, picnic tables, inclusive play equipment, and renovations of the tennis court into a multi-sport court, concrete pad to Four Square and Hopscotch, splash pad, field to soccer field, signage and professional services.

The city of Fate is the recipient of a $150,000 small community grant for its park adjacent to Harry Herndon Elementary School. Proposed development and renovations include the tennis/pickleball court, basketball court and ADA ramp and trail from parking lot.

The city of New Fairview is the recipient of a $150,000 small community grant for its New City Park. Proposed development and renovations include the playground, walking trails, pavilion, benches, picnic tables, grill, trashcans, and parking.

East Texas

The city of Pittsburg is the recipient of a $700,000 non-urban outdoor grant for its Fair Park. Proposed development and renovations include the all-inclusive play area, historic baseball plaza with renovation, pavilion, outdoor stage with terraced seating, trails, fishing platform and boardwalk, food truck area, historic sidewalk renovation, parking, lighting, landscaping, signage and professional services.

The city of Tyler is the recipient of a $749,999 non-urban outdoor grant for its Rose Complex Park. Proposed development and renovations include the concrete trail, native and ornamental landscaping, amphitheater, lighting, pavilion, benches and picnic tables, trash cans, bike racks, and parking lot.

The city of Tool is the recipient of a $750,000 non-urban outdoor grant for its The Eight at Tool City Park. Proposed developments and renovation include an amphitheater stage and earthen berms with mural retaining wall, splash pad, accessible restroom, multi-use trail, playground, sand volleyball court, dog park, horse shoe pits, butterfly garden, pond with pier, landscaping, project signage and professional services including surveying, testing and design.

Central Texas

Travis County is the recipient of an approximately $1.4 million urban outdoor grant for its Onion Creek Greenway Phase IV project. Proposed developments and renovation include hiking trails, picnic facilities, restroom, utilities, playscape features, signage, roadway and parking, site demolition, habitat restoration, site furnishings, and professional services.

The city of La Grange is the recipient of a $750,000 non-urban outdoor grant for its Hope Hill Park. Proposed developments include land acquisition (six acres), playground, picnic facilities, pavilion with restroom, open play area, exercise stations, community garden, multi-purpose court, bicycle pump track, pond conservation, pickleball courts, trails and bridges, benches, native landscaping and fencing, learning center renovation, parking and professional services.

The village of Salado is the recipient of a $150,000 small community grant for its Pace Park All Abilities Playground. Proposed development and renovations include the playground with inclusive elements and native landscaping.

Houston

Harris County is the recipient of a $1.5 million urban outdoor grant for its Challenger Seven Memorial Park. Proposed developments and renovation elements include of the boardwalk, an outdoor classroom, ADA accessible trailhead, kayak launch, wetland restoration, and the all-inclusive playground.

The city of Houston is the recipient of a $898,000 urban outdoor grant for its Sunset Heights Park. Proposed developments and renovations include site preparation, signage, site work and utilities, concrete walkway and tricycle track, renovated bus shelter as pavilion, stage area/seat wall, native landscaping, bioswale with interpretive signage, chimney swift tower with interpretive signage, water spray feature, site furnishings, playground equipment and fitness stations, perimeter fence and gates, parking area, and professional services.

The Texas Historical Commission is the recipient of a $500,000 urban outdoor grant for its Almonte Surrender Site. Proposed developments include land acquisition of the Almonte Surrender site at San Jacinto Battleground State Historic site.

The Westchase District is the recipient of a $750,000 non-urban outdoor grant for its Wildcrest Park. Proposed development and renovations include universal design sculptural playground, dog park, terrace and seating area, and water feature with children’s play opportunities.

The city of Mont Belvieu is the recipient of a $750,000 non-urban outdoor grant for its Joe Matthews Park. Proposed development and renovations include land acquisition (18.39 acres), site preparation and earthwork, security systems and automatic day-use control gate, pedestrian bridge, ADA observation deck and fishing pier, project signage, concrete sidewalks, roadway and parking, multi-use trail, playground with all-inclusive elements, native landscaping, and professional services.

The city of Tomball is the recipient of a $750,000 non-urban outdoor grant for its Jerry Matheson Park. Proposed developments and renovation enhancements include site preparation, playground, splash pad and shade structure, baseball field improvements, pickleball courts and fencing and pool renovations.

South Texas

The city of Premont is the recipient of a $150,000 small community grant for its Cora Park Trail. Proposed developments and renovations include land acquisition, walking trail, and site amenities.

The city of Victoria is the recipient of a $621,509 non-urban outdoor grant for its Riverside Duck Pond. Proposed developments include trails, gazebos, fishing pier, site amenities, native landscaping, and site amenities.

South Central Texas

The city of Stockdale is the recipient of a $150,000 small community grant for its Central Park splashpad. Proposed development and renovations include the splashpad, restrooms, native landscaping, and picnic area with amenities.

The city of Bandera is the recipient of a $75,000 small community grant for its City Park Playground. Proposed development and renovations include playground equipment, exercise stations, and native landscaping.

Rio Grande Valley

Cameron County is the recipient of a $643,097 non-urban outdoor grant for its La Esperanza Community Park. Proposed developments include an all-inclusive water play area, trails and walkways, fitness equipment, butterfly garden, interpretive signage in English, Spanish and Braille, all-inclusive benches and picnic areas, perimeter fencing, parking lot and professional services.

The city of Mission is the recipient of a $750,000 non-urban outdoor grant for its Lions Park. Proposed development and renovation include all-inclusive playground, splash pad, shade structures and professional services.

Zapata County is the recipient of a $750,000 non-urban outdoor grant for its Zapata Golf Course and Nature Park. Proposed developments and renovations include land acquisition (122 acres), picnic areas, group shelters, trails, playground, native landscaping, permanent signage, and professional services.

The city of Alamo is the recipient of a $750,000 non-urban outdoor grant for its Guerra Elementary City/School Park. Proposed developments include a group picnic shelter, trails, prairie restoration, butterfly garden, accessible playground equipment, soccer, basketball, and exercise stations.

Hidalgo County WCID 18 is the recipient of a $750,000 non-urban outdoor grant for its Sendero Park. Proposed developments include parkland donation, trails, site amenities, picnic facilities, playground equipment with zip line, shade canopy, pet stations, and lighting.

The city of South Padre Island is the recipient of a $125,000 small community grant for its John L. Tompkins Park Phase III. Proposed development and renovations include a shade structure over the basketball court and an addition to the skatepark.

Zapata County is the recipient of a $150,000 small community grant for its Miraflores Neighborhood Park. Proposed development and renovation include land acquisition (1.5 acres), picnic areas, group shelter, multi-use trail, sheltered benches, adult bench swings, playscape with shade, inclusive playground, sports field, exercise station, native landscaping, parking, solar lights, permanent signage, and professional services.

West Texas

El Paso County is the recipient of an approximately $1.3 million urban outdoor grant for its playground, sport court and skatepark renovations. Proposed developments include renovation of sport court, skatepark and playground facilities in the following parks: Agua Dulce, Westway, Estrella, Sparks, Gallegos, and Ascarate Parks.

The city of Eagle Pass is the recipient of a $500,000 non-urban outdoor grant for The Trails. Proposed developments include a concrete trail, benches and trash cans, trail lighting, native landscaping and professional services.

The city of Alpine is the recipient of a $217,591.00 non-urban outdoor grant for its Pueblo Nuevo Park. Proposed developments include playground and exercise equipment with shade structures, pavilion with picnic tables, restroom, half basketball court, site amenities (signage, picnic tables, grills, benches, trash cans, DogSpots, bike rack), picnic facilities, walkways, landscaping, irrigation, and site preparation.

Panhandle

Hale Center is the recipient of a $84,773 small community grant for its Caudle Lake Park. Proposed development and renovations include the playground, dedicated open space, picnic areas, walking paths, restrooms, ADA parking improvements, security lighting, volleyball net replacement, gaga ball, tether ball, horseshoe pits, kickball backstop, project signage, and professional services.

The city of Friona is the recipient of a $150,000 small community grant for its Friona Community Park. Proposed development and renovations include sitework, outdoor seating, lighting and security, overhead canopies, dog park, disc golf course, project signage, and professional services.

The city of Dalhart is the recipient of a $150,000 small community grant for its Rita Blanca Lake Center. Proposed development and renovations include splashpad, playground, fencing, walkways, signage and grant administration.