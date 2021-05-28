NATIONAL SPACE SOCIETY WINS TELLY AWARD FOR “DEAR EARTH” CLEAN ENERGY FROM SPACE VIDEO CAMPAIGN
Video Spots Explain the Benefits of Clean and Unlimited Space-Based Solar Power to Our Planet
We’re thrilled to have won this award and hope to continue to spread the word about the importance of the National Space Society’s work towards a better life for everyone on our planet.”WASHINGTON, D.C., USA, May 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Space Society announced today its “Dear Earth” campaign for space solar power has been named in the Best of Social Media category in the 42nd Annual Telly Awards. The Telly Awards honor excellence in video and television across all venues and are judged by industry leaders from broadcast television, streaming networks, top production companies and other venues, including Netflix, Dow Jones, Complex Networks, A&E Networks, Hearst Media, Nickelodeon, ESPN Films, RYOT, Partizan and Vimeo.
— Rod Pyle, Editor-in-Chief, Ad Astra Magazine
The “Dear Earth” campaign, voiced by Samantha Clark, highlights the ways in which solar power generated in orbit and beamed to Earth can provide limitless, clean energy that will be affordable and drastically lessen our dependence on fossil fuels. In contrast to ground-based solar panels, orbital power stations can operate 24 hours per day all year long.
“This campaign is part of a series of video presentations the National Space Society is creating about the benefits of developing space,” said Rod Pyle, the producer/director of the spots and Editor-in-Chief of the society’s quarterly print magazine, Ad Astra. “We’re thrilled to have won this award and hope to continue to spread the word about the importance of the NSS’s work.”
Anita Gale, the CEO of the NSS, added, “We at the NSS feel it is very important to bring the broader public into what has long been an insufficiently publicized conversation—the importance of space to everyone on Earth. This is not just about exploring planets with robots and sending astronauts to the Moon—this aspect of space development will go a long way toward restoring our own planet’s environment and reducing the impact of greenhouse gasses on our atmosphere.”
Last year, The Telly Awards attracted more than 12,000 entries from top video content producers including Adobe, Adult Swim, the BBC, Condé Nast, J. Paul Getty Museum, PBS, Playstation, RadicalMedia, T Brand Studio, Ogilvy & Mather and The Walt Disney Company. The full list of the 42nd Annual Telly Awards winners can be found at www.tellyawards.com/winners.
The National Space Society was founded in 1987 via a merger of the National Space Institute, founded to promote citizen support for the American space program, and the L5 Society, based on the work of space settlement pioneer Gerard K. O’Neill. The NSS is the preeminent citizen's voice on space exploration, development, and settlement. For more information go to space.nss.org.
Rod Pyle
National Space Society
+1 626-399-4440
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter