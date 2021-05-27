Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 547 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 219,061 in the last 365 days.

Man Arrested, Charged in Ripley Homicide

RIPLEY – A joint investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Ripley Police Department, with the assistance of the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office and Lauderdale County EMA, has resulted in the arrest of a Ripley man, charged in connection with a homicide on May 20th.

At the request of 25th District Attorney General Mark Davidson, agents began investigating a shooting that occurred around 2 a.m. on May 20th in the 90 block of Sunset Drive in Ripley.  One individual was injured and transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced deceased.  That individual has been identified as Marcus Hammond (DOB: 2/28/86), of Ripley.  During the course of the investigation, agents developed information that identified Kenneth Taylor (DOB: 6/02/02) as the individual responsible.

Yesterday, Taylor was arrested on a warrant for Second Degree Murder and booked into the Lauderdale County Jail.  At the time of this release, bond had not been set.

Like this:

Like Loading...

Related

You just read:

Man Arrested, Charged in Ripley Homicide

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.