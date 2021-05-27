Man Arrested, Charged in Ripley Homicide

RIPLEY – A joint investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Ripley Police Department, with the assistance of the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office and Lauderdale County EMA, has resulted in the arrest of a Ripley man, charged in connection with a homicide on May 20th.

At the request of 25th District Attorney General Mark Davidson, agents began investigating a shooting that occurred around 2 a.m. on May 20th in the 90 block of Sunset Drive in Ripley. One individual was injured and transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced deceased. That individual has been identified as Marcus Hammond (DOB: 2/28/86), of Ripley. During the course of the investigation, agents developed information that identified Kenneth Taylor (DOB: 6/02/02) as the individual responsible.

Yesterday, Taylor was arrested on a warrant for Second Degree Murder and booked into the Lauderdale County Jail. At the time of this release, bond had not been set.