Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 547 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 219,057 in the last 365 days.

DNR seeking cause of dead trout in Fayette County town of West Union

WEST UNION - DNR staff spent Wednesday in West Union working to track down the cause of a fish kill reported earlier that morning.

They started finding dead brown trout below a stormwater drain that flows into Otter Creek. The fish kill extended at least a mile downstream. DNR field tests did not point to a definitive cause of death.

It appears to have affected only the naturally reproducing trout, not other fish species which were swimming around in the creek. Dead trout ranged in size from about two to 16 inches. DNR fisheries staff said trout are more sensitive to temperature changes and chemicals. They conducted a fish count.

The investigation is ongoing. Efforts will focus on identifying the source of pollutants that could have entered the creek through a storm drain.

Residents reported they first saw dead fish about 3 p.m. Tuesday. DNR investigators encourage people to call in fish kills as early as possible to the 24-hour spill line at 515-725-8694. Early reporting helps DNR staff determine the pollutant source before it washes downstream.

You just read:

DNR seeking cause of dead trout in Fayette County town of West Union

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.