Air Quality permits under review, May 27, 2021

DES MOINES – The DNR Air Quality Bureau has the following draft permits up for review. The permits help protect Iowans’ health and air quality. DNR’s permitting staff review each permit application to ensure facilities comply with state and federal air quality requirements. We encourage public comments on draft permits, providing help on how to make effective comments. Submit written comments to the assigned permit writer before 4:30 p.m. on the last day of the comment period. DNR considers public comments before finalizing the permits.

Title V Operating Permits

Title V Operating permits are reviewed and re-issued every five years. Facilities with a Title V permit have the potential to emit large amounts of air pollutants compared to other facilities. The five-year reviews are a federal requirement and ensure adequate monitoring is included in the permit. The DNR plans to issue Title V Operating Permits for the following facilities. Find permit details at www.iowadnr.gov/titlev-draft.

Linn County Quaker Manufacturing, LLC – 418 Second St. N.E., Cedar Rapids. The application was submitted to operate their existing Cereal Breakfast Food and Flavoring Syrup and Concentrate Manufacturing facility. The public comment period ends June 26.

Mahaska County

Clow Valve Company – Foundry – 1607 17th Ave. E., Oskaloosa. The application was submitted to operate their existing Gray and Ductile Iron Foundries facility. The public comment period ends June 26.

Polk County

Iowa E.P.S. Products, Inc. – 4100 Dixon St., Des Moines. The application was submitted to operate their existing Plastics Foam Products Manufacturing facility (SIC 3086), (NAICS 33999). The public comment period ends June 26.

Construction Permits

DNR engineers review and issue construction permits to facilities before they build new or modify existing sources of air pollution. The public may review the following air quality construction permits available online at www.iowadnr.gov/ airpermitsearch OR through the EASY Air Public Inquiry Portal and then click the Public Notice tab.

Marion County Pella Corporation – Pella Division – 102 Main St., Pella. Project No. 21-190, Rescission of a PSD Construction Permit. The public comment period ends July 30.