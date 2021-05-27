MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries:

May 17, 2021 to May 24, 2021

(Washington, DC) – Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to investigate and recover illegal firearms in Washington D.C. through intelligence-based policing to identify, interdict, and interrupt armed violent offenders within the District. In addition to our patrol officers, members from several of MPD’s specialized units work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off our streets. From Monday, May 17, 2021, through Monday, May 24, 2021, MPD detectives and officers recovered 38 firearms in the District of Columbia.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Tuesday, May 18, 2021

A Taurus G2C .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 200 block of 37th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old Trevon Garrett Brox, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Felon in Possession, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm. CCN: 21-064-691

A SCCY CPX-1 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3800 block of South Capitol Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 23-year-old Robbie Johnson, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Simple Assault, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-064-733

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 3400 block of 9th Street, Southeast. CCN: 21-064-823

Wednesday, May 19, 2021

A Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1600 block of Independence Avenue, Southeast. CCN: 21-065-051

A .40 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 3000 block of Stanton Road, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 22-year-old Tyquan Antonio Jennings, of Southeast, D.C., 19-year-old Mehki Jennings, of Southeast, D.C., and 21-year-old Shaniya Williams, of Southeast, D.C., for Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-065-200

A Smith & Wesson SD40 .40 caliber handgun and a Smith & Wesson 38 Special .38 caliber revolver were recovered in the 6200 block of Oregon Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 21-065-350

A Taurus G2C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 200 block of Florida Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 28-year-old Lashanta Crafton, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Receiving Stolen Property, Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-065-465

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun and a Smith & Wesson SD40VE .40 caliber handgun were recovered in the 1600 block of New Hampshire Avenue, Northwest. The following people were arrested: 35-year-old Ricky Deandre Wright, of Northwest, D.C., and 21-year-old Jaquan Woodberry, of Southeast, D.C., for Robbery while Armed, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, Felon in Possession, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-065-494

A Glock 48 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4600 block of Benning Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old JD Wheeler, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, No Permit, Loaning Registration, and Misuse of Temporary Tags. CCN: 21-065-542

A .45 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 2000 block of Bruce Place, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 33-year-old Travis Cordell McCrae, of Southeast, D.C., and 29-year-old Donte Rashaad Dawson, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, Resisting Arrest, and Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed. CCN: 21-065-551

A .40 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 2500 block of Good Hope Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 23-year-old Kevonte Troek Randall, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 21-065-589

Thursday, May 20, 2021

A Glock 43X 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1200 block of 18th Place, Northeast. CCN: 21-065-692

A Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1900 block of Valley Terrace, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old Korriek Akinwale Akinola, of Southeast, D.C., for Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-065-694

A .223 caliber “Ghost Gun” assault rifle, a 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun, and a Taurus G2C 9mm caliber handgun (all pictured below) were recovered in the 3600 block of Hayes Street, Northeast. The following people were arrested: 15-year-old male juvenile, of Northeast, D.C., 16-year-old male juvenile, of Northwest, D.C., and 16-year-old male juvenile, of Northwest, D.C., for Contempt, Carrying a Pistol without a License, National Firearms Act, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-065-849

A Springfield Armory XDS-9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1200 block of Neal Street, Northeast. The following people were arrested: 28-yar-old Darmarcus Antoinne Arnold, of Southeast, D.C., and 24-year-old Tonjia Smith, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm in a School Zone, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, No Permit, Counterfeit Tags, Resisting Arrest, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 21-065-991

Friday, May 21, 2021

A Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun and a Mil-Sport .223 caliber assault rifle were recovered in the 2300 block of 25th Street, Southeast. CCN: 21-066-639

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2300 block of 25th Street, Southeast. CCN: 21-066-640

Saturday, May 22, 2021

A SCCY Industries 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1800 block of Bladensburg Road, Northeast. CCN: 21-066-888

A Smith & Wesson M&P Bodyguard 380 .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1800 block of Benning Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Erick King, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana while Armed, Receiving Stolen Property, Possession of a Firearm during a Crime of Violence, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. CCN: 21-067-003

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1400 block of Howard Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 30-year-old Prince John Wulu, of Reston, VA, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-067-204

Sunday, May 23, 2021

An Upland HTR Ducks Unlimited KU16 12 gauge shotgun was recovered in the 3600 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 21-067-464

A shotgun was recovered (pictured below) in the 4500 block of Potomac Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 21-067-517

A Smith & Wesson .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 100 block of Michigan Avenue, Northeast. CCN: 21-067-574

A Kahr CW45 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2100 block of 2nd Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 30-year-old Jamaal Chandler, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol outside a Home or Business, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Felon in Possession, and Receiving Stolen Property. CCN: 21-067-595

A Bersa Thunder .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 700 block of Mississippi Avenue, Southeast. CCN: 21-067-702

A Smith & Wesson SW9VE 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 800 block of 21st Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old Deion Brandon Johnson, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol outside a Home or Business, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Receiving Stolen Property, Second Degree Cruelty to Children Grave Risk, Loaning Registration, Misuse of Temporary Tags, Felon in Possession, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-067-718

A Smith & Wesson 38 Special .38 caliber handgun was recovered in the 6000 block of Clay Street, Northeast. CCN: 21-067-733

Monday, May 24, 2021

A Win Luger 9mm caliber handgun, a 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun, and an Expert XPS93.3 handgun were recovered in the 2400 block of Douglas Street, Northeast. The following people were arrested: 18-year-old Jordan Tyler Alexander, of Northeast, D.C., and 17-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Carrying a Pistol without a License outside a Home or Business, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Fugitive from Justice. CCN: 21-067-999

A SKS 7.62 caliber rifle was recovered in the 1300 block of Alabama Avenue, Northeast. CCN: 21-068-156

A Taurus TH9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 5500 block of C Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 41-year-old Mario Wilkerson, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License outside a Home or Business, No Permit, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Failure to Holster, Counterfeit Tags, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, Permit Revoked, Felon in Possession and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-068-221

A Sears & Roebuck 340 .22 caliber rifle was recovered in the 5000 block of Benning Road, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 38-year-old McDaniel Andre Custis, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Rifle or Shotgun outside a Home or Business and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 21-068-376

It is one of MPD’s main goals to safely remove illegal firearms from DC streets to reduce crime and the fear of crime in the community. The responsibility to recover firearms falls on the shoulders of all MPD officers. We also thank members of the community for their help in creating safe neighborhoods.

The Metropolitan Police Department also recovers firearms with the assistance of anonymous tips made through MPD’s anonymous tip line. Anyone who has information regarding gun recoveries should call police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, information October be submitted to the TEXT TIP LINE by text messaging 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $2,500 to anyone who provides information that leads to the recovery of an illegal firearm hidden in the District of Columbia.

###