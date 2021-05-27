Plastic Manufacturer to Establish U.S. Corporate Headquarters in Harrisonburg

RICHMOND—Governor Ralph Northam today announced that SIBO GROUP, a Slovenia-based manufacturer of closure solutions for tubes, containers, and other packaging systems, will invest $2.6 million to establish its U.S. corporate headquarters and a new manufacturing operation in the City of Harrisonburg. Operating as subsidiary SIBO USA, LLC, the new facility will be located at 810 North Main Street and the project will create 24 new jobs. “It is a strong vote of confidence in our business climate when an international company chooses Virginia as its gateway into the U.S. market,” said Governor Northam. “We are proud to welcome SIBO USA to Harrisonburg, where the company will find a topnotch workforce with a wealth of manufacturing experience.” Founded in 1967, SIBO GROUP began by producing plastic closures for the cosmetic industry. The company now manufactures plastic caps and shoulders, moulds, technical components, and other items, supplying many of the world’s leading brands in the fields of oral care, cosmetics, pharmacy, medicine, household, sanitary, and food products. SIBO GROUP exports to more than 65 countries around the world, has over 300 customers worldwide, and produces over five billion pieces every year. SIBO USA will enable the company to better serve its North American customers. “Virginia has long been a manufacturing stronghold and its commitment to support our many manufacturers complement SIBO GROUP’s history and long-term goals,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “Our strategic location, access to key markets, world-class amenities, and skilled talent makes Harrisonburg an ideal launch pad for SIBO’s future growth.” “SIBO GROUP decided to establish its first U.S. production facility in Harrisonburg and to commit our production resources to Virginia’s Shenandoah Valley due to the welcoming culture, strategic geographical position, investment-friendly state incentives, advanced infrastructure, economically active and innovative population, highly-qualified human capital, and tradition of industrial manufacturing,” said Mat Zakotnik, CEO of SIBO USA. “Our global team analyzed potential investment opportunities across the U.S., and we concluded that Virginia and Harrisonburg offer the best deal for our mutual success, not only in the form of market expansion opportunities for SIBO USA, but also by providing unprecedented local job creation potential, inclusive local community, and long-term corporate partnership.” The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the City of Harrisonburg to secure the project for Virginia and will support SIBO USA’s job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program (VJIP), which provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs in order to support employee recruitment and training activities. As a business incentive supporting economic development, VJIP reduces the human resource costs of new and expanding companies. VJIP is state-funded, demonstrating Virginia’s commitment to enhancing job opportunities for citizens. “Harrisonburg is excited to be selected as the U.S. corporate headquarters and manufacturing location for SIBO GROUP,” said Deanna R. Reed, Mayor of the City of Harrisonburg. “The Shenandoah Valley’s strong manufacturing base, skilled workforce, and our strategic location on Interstate 81 all contributed to making Harrisonburg a perfect match for SIBO. We are thrilled to welcome this international firm to our community.” “Thanks to the SIBO GROUP for working in partnership with the Commonwealth and the City of Harrisonburg, we now have an international business headquartered here in the Shenandoah Valley,” said Senator Mark Obenshain. “This economic growth is tremendously exciting and solidifies the Valley as a great place to live, work, and do business.” “I am delighted that SIBO GROUP has selected Harrisonburg for its U.S. headquarters,” said Delegate Tony Wilt. “These jobs and investment continue to add to the Valley's strong manufacturing base. This announcement is welcome news as our economy seeks to recover.”