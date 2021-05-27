Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Applications open for Wisconsin Tomorrow Small Business Recovery Grants

Applications for up to $420 million in new Wisconsin Tomorrow Small Business Recovery Grants for small businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic will open at 8 a.m. Monday, May 24 through 4:30 p.m. Monday, June 7, Governor Tony Evers announced today.

The Wisconsin Tomorrow Small Business Recovery Grants program is a collaboration between the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) and the Department of Revenue (DOR). The effort, funded by the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARPA).

(Adapted from “Applications open for Wisconsin Tomorrow Small Business Recovery Grants ,” May 24, 2021, Business North)

