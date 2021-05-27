La Crosse Distilling Co. looks forward to busier and safer summer

As the summer travel season begins, the Acting Secretary of Tourism Anne Sayers and Wisconsin Economic Development Corp.’s CEO and secretary Missy Hughes toured the state’s hotspots including Westby Creamery and the La Crosse Distilling Co.
WEDC noted that even during the pandemic, tourism in Wisconsin still generated more than $17 billion in 2020.
