Wahsega Moves to a 250% Larger Facility to Accommodate Business Growth

wahsega facility with boxes

Wahsega is Moving to a new facility in Georgia

We’re proud to design, develop, and manufacture Wahsega hardware in Forsyth County, Georgia. This move helps us expand our product line and increase our production capacity to meet customer needs.”
— Greg Coonley, Wahsega President & CEO
ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, May 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wahsega, a Safety IoT company, announces it is moving its manufacturing and engineering operations to a 250% larger facility in Alpharetta, Georgia to accommodate business growth.

After 3 years, Wahsega outgrew their Cumming, Georgia location, and moved to a state-of-the-art facility in Alpharetta, GA. The new space will be primarily for manufacturing, engineering, and warehousing. Sales, Marketing, and Accounting will remain in the Midtown Atlanta office at 75 Fifth Street, Suite 2170, Atlanta, GA 30308.

“We’re proud to design, develop, and manufacture Wahsega hardware in Forsyth County, Georgia. This move helps us expand our product line and increase our production capacity to continue to meet customer needs. We support American jobs and are committed to the highest standards of excellence.” - Greg Coonley, Wahsega, President & CEO

The new manufacturing and warehouse address for Wahsega, as of Tuesday, June 1, 2021, will be: 6755 Shiloh Rd E, Ste 101, Alpharetta, GA 30005

Wahsega’s flagship platform is Carina, all-in one paging, intercom, clock sync, and school bell scheduler solution used in schools and hospitals nationwide.

About Wahsega
Wahsega offers a next-generation mass notification and safety IoT platform called Carina. The Carina platform protects people and buildings by linking device management with building intelligence all through a single dashboard. Through the use of Carina intelligent devices, you can get the message out to everyone in and around your building during an emergency.
All Wahsega products are designed, developed and manufactured in the USA. For more information visit www.wahsega.com.

Wahsega
6755 Shiloh Rd E, Ste 101
Alpharetta, GA 30005
+1 (888) 509-2379
www.wahsega.com

Caroline Dunn
Wahsega
email us here

You just read:

Wahsega Moves to a 250% Larger Facility to Accommodate Business Growth

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Telecommunications


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Caroline Dunn
Wahsega
Company/Organization
Wahsega
75 5th Street NW Suite 2170
Atlanta, Georgia, 30126
United States
+1 888-509-2379
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Wahsega is the first Safety IoT company protecting people and buildings while linking device management with building intelligence to create Carina, the next-generation mass notification solution. Carina is the first affordable platform that can provide complete coverage for every building in the world regardless of budget restrictions. Wahsega has the most advanced and experienced software and hardware engineers in the world, delivering cutting edge technology at a rapid pace to provide future proof solutions. All Wahsega products and technology are designed, developed, and manufactured in the USA.

About Wahsega

More From This Author
Wahsega Moves to a 250% Larger Facility to Accommodate Business Growth
Wahsega Awarded TIPS Contract for Active Shooter Safety
ESSER III Funding: A Technology Guide for K-12 and Higher Education
View All Stories From This Author