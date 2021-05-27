Wahsega Moves to a 250% Larger Facility to Accommodate Business Growth
We’re proud to design, develop, and manufacture Wahsega hardware in Forsyth County, Georgia. This move helps us expand our product line and increase our production capacity to meet customer needs.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, May 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wahsega, a Safety IoT company, announces it is moving its manufacturing and engineering operations to a 250% larger facility in Alpharetta, Georgia to accommodate business growth.
— Greg Coonley, Wahsega President & CEO
After 3 years, Wahsega outgrew their Cumming, Georgia location, and moved to a state-of-the-art facility in Alpharetta, GA. The new space will be primarily for manufacturing, engineering, and warehousing. Sales, Marketing, and Accounting will remain in the Midtown Atlanta office at 75 Fifth Street, Suite 2170, Atlanta, GA 30308.
“We’re proud to design, develop, and manufacture Wahsega hardware in Forsyth County, Georgia. This move helps us expand our product line and increase our production capacity to continue to meet customer needs. We support American jobs and are committed to the highest standards of excellence.” - Greg Coonley, Wahsega, President & CEO
The new manufacturing and warehouse address for Wahsega, as of Tuesday, June 1, 2021, will be: 6755 Shiloh Rd E, Ste 101, Alpharetta, GA 30005
Wahsega’s flagship platform is Carina, all-in one paging, intercom, clock sync, and school bell scheduler solution used in schools and hospitals nationwide.
About Wahsega
Wahsega offers a next-generation mass notification and safety IoT platform called Carina. The Carina platform protects people and buildings by linking device management with building intelligence all through a single dashboard. Through the use of Carina intelligent devices, you can get the message out to everyone in and around your building during an emergency.
All Wahsega products are designed, developed and manufactured in the USA. For more information visit www.wahsega.com.
Wahsega
6755 Shiloh Rd E, Ste 101
Alpharetta, GA 30005
+1 (888) 509-2379
www.wahsega.com
Caroline Dunn
Wahsega
email us here