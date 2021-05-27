Nighttime Paving Work Begins on Route 4004 (Goods Lane) Resurfacing Project

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced Cottles Asphalt Maintenance, LLC of Everett, will begin nighttime paving work on the pavement preservation project of approximately 2.7 miles of Route 4004 (Goods Lane) and 4006 (58th Street) in Blair and Allegheny Townships and the City of Altoona, Blair County.

Beginning Tuesday, June 1, the contractor will begin nighttime milling work on Route 4004 (Arlaryd Street) from Route 36 (Logan Boulevard) to Route 1001 (Plank Road). Once that milling work has been completed, they will begin on Route 4004 (Goods Lane) from Route 1001 (Plank Road) to the entrance to Macy’s. Once the milling work has been completed, they will begin placing new bituminous pavement.

Work will take place between the hours of 6:00 PM and 6:00 AM, motorists traveling in the area should expect delays during work hours. Work areas will be controlled by flaggers.

Work is continuing on the Mill Run and Burgoon Run Bridges and traffic control will remain in those work areas.

The Route 4004 (California Avenue) over Burgoon Run bridge is under a signed 1.5-mile detour that utilizes Route 764, Route (4006) 58th Street and Route 4004 (California Ave) depending on your direction of travel.

Traffic traveling from Route 764 will only be able to travel on Route 4004 (California Ave.) to just past the Fish Bowl Inn. Traffic traveling from Route (4004) Goods Lane/Route (4006) 58th Street will have access to Ellenberger Drive, just past Bob Seitz Baseball field.

Work will still continue on the Mill Run bridge that is located along Route 4004 (Goods Lane). This structure is located in the area of Texas Hotdogs and Subway.

Traffic will still be controlled by temporary portable traffic signals. These will be in place until mid-June. Minor delays are possible as the signals cycle.

Overall work on this project consists of milling and resurfacing, drainage improvements, guiderail upgrades, signing, traffic signal upgrades, ADA ramps, tree trimming, the rehabilitation of two existing bridge structures and other miscellaneous construction as needed.

All work on this $3.7 million project is expected to be completed by mid-August 2021. All work is weather dependent.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the job-site, and relevant training.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to Penndot news in Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Fulton, Huntingdon and Somerset Counties at www.penndot.gov/District9.

Follow local PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAAltoona.

Media contact: Tara M. Callahan-Henry, 814-696-7101